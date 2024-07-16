Ryan Kent now relying on another ex-Rangers manager for summer move after Steven Gerrard snub
Fenerbahçe outcast Ryan Kent is relying on another former Rangers manager to pluck him up from his current situation and give him a lifeline. The 27-year-old winger left Ibrox last summer following the expiration of his contract, and joined the Turkish outfit as a free agent.
However, since his switch, Kent has struggled to establish himself, making just 18 appearances across all competitions last season. Now, following the appointment of new manager José Mourinho, the ex-Rangers star has been deemed surplus to his needs heading into the new campaign. Turkish outlet Sabah has reported that the former Chelsea boss has included Kent among six foreign players who he is looking to axe this summer.
Ankara Haber has since followed up with a report that his former head coach at Rangers, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, is pushing to sign him at Beşiktaş. Fenerbahçe’s Süper Lig rivals are ‘taking serious steps’ towards initiating a deal for Kent, who has not been in action since March.
With Kent not included in Mourinho’s plan moving forwards, Fenerbahçe are also understood to be willing to ‘approve’ the winger’s departure. However, the 27-year-old’s contract runs until 2027, which is viewed as an ‘important factor’ in the discussions of his exit. Takvim has also reported on Kent being likely to leave the club, but management’s take on the situation is that ‘no one wants him’.
After kickstarting his career at Liverpool, Kent was snapped up by Rangers in 2019 following a successful loan spell. He made a total of 218 appearances for the Light Blues and tallied 33 goals and 56 assists along the way.
Kent had been linked with a spectacular reunion with former boss Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia, but reports earlier this year claimed that the player had snubbed a lucrative Al-Ettifaq offer. Now, it looks like Kent is relying on another of his former Rangers managers to pull him out of this current situation.
Van Bronckhorst took over the reins at Ibrox following Gerrard’s move to Aston Villa, but was sacked in November 2022. The Dutchman has been at Beşiktaş since last month, and he is looking to bolster his squad by bringing in one of his former players in Kent.