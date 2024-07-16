A key member of Steven Gerrard's team. Joined Fenerbache in the summer of 2023, but has struggled for regular starts. | SNS Group

Ryan Kent had previously been linked with a Steven Gerrard reunion in Saudi Arabia.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fenerbahçe outcast Ryan Kent is relying on another former Rangers manager to pluck him up from his current situation and give him a lifeline. The 27-year-old winger left Ibrox last summer following the expiration of his contract, and joined the Turkish outfit as a free agent.

However, since his switch, Kent has struggled to establish himself, making just 18 appearances across all competitions last season. Now, following the appointment of new manager José Mourinho, the ex-Rangers star has been deemed surplus to his needs heading into the new campaign. Turkish outlet Sabah has reported that the former Chelsea boss has included Kent among six foreign players who he is looking to axe this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ankara Haber has since followed up with a report that his former head coach at Rangers, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, is pushing to sign him at Beşiktaş. Fenerbahçe’s Süper Lig rivals are ‘taking serious steps’ towards initiating a deal for Kent, who has not been in action since March.

With Kent not included in Mourinho’s plan moving forwards, Fenerbahçe are also understood to be willing to ‘approve’ the winger’s departure. However, the 27-year-old’s contract runs until 2027, which is viewed as an ‘important factor’ in the discussions of his exit. Takvim has also reported on Kent being likely to leave the club, but management’s take on the situation is that ‘no one wants him’.

After kickstarting his career at Liverpool, Kent was snapped up by Rangers in 2019 following a successful loan spell. He made a total of 218 appearances for the Light Blues and tallied 33 goals and 56 assists along the way.

Kent had been linked with a spectacular reunion with former boss Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia, but reports earlier this year claimed that the player had snubbed a lucrative Al-Ettifaq offer. Now, it looks like Kent is relying on another of his former Rangers managers to pull him out of this current situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Bronckhorst took over the reins at Ibrox following Gerrard’s move to Aston Villa, but was sacked in November 2022. The Dutchman has been at Beşiktaş since last month, and he is looking to bolster his squad by bringing in one of his former players in Kent.