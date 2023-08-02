Michael Beale has already recruited multiple new attacking reinforcements in this window with the arrivals of Danilo, Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers are continuing their preparations for the start of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season which sees them travel to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock this Saturday.

The Ibrox club have been amongst the busiest in Scotland during the summer transfer window with many high profile names leaving the club and several new recruits arriving. It also looks like Michael Beale is far from done in overhauling his playing squad and two current stars are being linked with moves away.

Midfielder Glen Kamara and striker Fashion Sakala were noticeably absent from the first team open training session yesterday while the Finnish midfielder apparently being left to work alone. Meanwhile, Sakala has been surrounded by ongoing links of a move to Saudi Arabia and there are new developments emerging in the saga.

According to The Scottish Sun, Saudi Pro League club Al-Fayha are going to ‘resurect’ their interest in the Zambia international as they look to bring him to the Gulf state. The same club had previously been linked with the player but he apparently rejected their initial interest.

It is unclear if the 26-year old will be more open to a move now with his Rangers future seemingly in doubt and it is claimed that a bid of £3 million has been made for his services. It is claimed that Michael Beale is very much willing to let the striker leave during the current window.