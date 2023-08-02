The pair have been strongly linked with permanent moves away from Ibrox this summer.

Rangers boss Michael Beale is preparing to shift his focus on to trimming the size of his first-team squad with a number of outgoings expected from Ibrox before the end of the transfer window.

The Light Blues manager confirmed on Tuesday that fans can expect the imminent arrival of Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes in the next 48 hours, taking his list of summer signings to nine in what has been one of the club’s busiest window’s in recent memory.

Beale has focused primarily on strengthening the attacking department of his squad and the announcement of Los Angeles’ midfielder Cifuentes’ arrival in Govan will come as a major boost to supporters ahead of Saturday’s Premiership opener against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

That is likely to spell the end of Glen Kamara’s time at Rangers. The Finland international has been heavily linked with a move to EFL Championship side Leeds United and Beale stated talks are ongoing with a “number of interested parties”.

Kamara - who still has two years left on his current deal - and team-mate Fashion Sakala were absent from an open training session held at Ibrox as speculation over their futures continue.

The former Dundee star has been told to train in “isolation” after recovering from illness and is reportedly close to sealing his permanent exit, while fans are fearing that a cryptic social media post from Sakala hints that a departure could be in the offing.

Glen Kamara to Leeds United?

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder has spent the last four-and-a-half seasons at Ibrox after being snapped up from Premiership rivals Dundee for a bargain £50,000 under Steven Gerrard. He agreed a new four-year contract with the club in September 2021 but has played a bit-part role since Michael Beale was appointed as manager last year.

He will now be allowed to leave the Gers this summer but former team-mate Greg Stewart is confident Kamara will get back to his best form when he moves on to pastures new.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “Football can be a funny game at times because with Glen, it’s only a couple of years since you really thought he was going places. Obviously new managers come in and have different views on players and where they fit.

“I’m not too sure if Glen had a couple of injuries last year too which didn’t help. It’s never nice to hear that players are training on their own. It sounds like he’s had a chat with the manager and decided the best decision is for Glen to go and now it’s about finding a club willing to pay what Rangers want.

“These things happen, you go through wee blips in football. Maybe he just needs a change of scenery to get back to his best because there is a top player in there. That’s undeniable. Unfortunately for Rangers, they’re going to get nowhere near the level of cash they would have two year ago, which will be a frustration business-wise.”

Fashion Sakala rejects Saudi offer

26-year-old versatile forward Sakala arrived at Ibrox after leaving Belgian side KV Oostende in May 2021. The Zambian international opted against joining the high-profile exodus to the Saudi Pro League this summer after knocking back a lucrative offer from Al-Fayha.

Big-spending Saudi clubs have been continuing their raid on top European clubs, with former Celtic central defender Jack Hendry poised to sign for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq. The Daily Mail reported last week that Sakala will NOT be one of those players heading to the Middle East, claiming he had ‘rejected the opportunity of a huge payday’.

Michael Beale commented: “There’s a bit of noise around a few of the players and that’s only natural because of how many we’ve brought in. When you bring nine players in and two in January, that’s 11 into the squad.

“Quite a few have left, around eight to ten. But I need to have time now to bring this team together. Is it going to be perfect straight away? No. You can see there’s going to be teething problems. But you can see we’ve got goot players. And as long as they all get in tune quickly, we’ll be OK.