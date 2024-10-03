Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Brown has named the three main confidants that he turns to for advise in management as Jack Butland discusses Rangers' recent resurgence

The eyes of the world will be on two-time Europa League finalists Rangers as they play host to French giants Lyon in a mouthwatering European tie.

Rangers are aiming to start the competition with back to back wins after a historic 2-0 triumph in Sweden against Malmo last time out. They are also beginning to show signs of promise in the league with victories and clean sheets against Hibs, Dundee and Dundee United in recent weeks.

Manager Philippe Clement admitted earlier in the season that October would be the month when his team would begin to show signs of their best form after wholesale changes in the summer transfer window and these comments have been echoed by goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The ex-Stoke City and Manchester United shot-stopper says his side are relishing the challenge of being underdogs in Europe and believes confidence is growing in the dressing room after a run of six clean sheets in the team’s last seven matches.

Speaking ahead of the Lyon match, Butland told reporters: “It’s been huge, I think it's six [clean sheets] in the last seven. Hopefully we're going to keep that going. It gives us a real platform to play.

“If you start conceding goals and it becomes a habit of yours, then winning games, especially the game on the weekend, becomes a game where you start to concede after a little recovery time and perhaps not being at your best.”

Butland went on to praise the club’s centre back duo of summer signing of experienced centre back John Souttar and new signing Robin Propper.

Propper is tasked with replacing Conor Goldson after his summer departure to Cyprus. Goldson played 192 league games for the Light Blues during a six-year period and was a huge voice in the dressing room. Butland explained: “I think for someone like Robin to come in, he's an experienced defender. He's played in some great clubs and at good levels as well.

“He's stepped in and I don’t think we've seen the best of him and I think there's even more to come.

Connor moving on has allowed John to play perhaps on his more favoured side, but I think he did fantastic for us on the left as well last year. He's someone that gives everything for the club.

“I think he's grown incredibly as a defender and I think he's matured into a really top, top set-and-a-half. It's great and I love having him in front of me and I think as a partnership they're growing.

“I think that shows if that partnership is not quite right, clean sheets can sometimes be hard to come by. Not many people can be as loud as Connor, but that was a huge strength of his and something that we really valued.

“John is a voice as well. Again, we have a leadership group. He's an important part of that, not just for off-the-field matters, but for pitch stuff as well.

“I think he's certainly leading with his performances at the minute and vocally as well. He's a fantastic defender and we're lucky to have him.

Lyon are regarded as tournament favourites but Butland is confident his side can cause an upset. He said:“It’s the challenge, the underdog story.

“People that don't think you can. That's always something that keeps this club coming back.If you want to write us off, go for it. But we'll relish the challenge. That's something we've done in the European games.

“It's something we need to continue throughout all the competitions we're in. But they're great opportunities for people to perform and showcase what they're about, which we have done. I hope we do a little bit more this year.”

Scott Brown names managerial trio that he has turned to for advice

Former Celtic icon Scott Brown is making waves in the Championship after an impressive start to the season at Ayr United.

The ex-Fleetwood Town boss has the Honest Men in first position with five wins and three draws from eight matches. He is targeting a first promotion of his managerial career and claims he has learned a lot from his former Parkhead bosses Brendan Rodgers, Neil Lennon and Gordon Strachan.

He told the SunSport’s new YouTube series One-on-One that each boss has key traits that he has picked up and went on to also name the late-great Rangers boss Walter Smith as another source of inspiration.

Walter gave Brown his first ever Scotland call-up and helped him quickly ease into the demands of international football.He explained: “Walter was fantastic. “He had that aura about him.

“Him and Coisty at the time and Tommy Burns, when we were at Scotland it was brilliant. Honestly, it was great. It was a great laugh, the three of them.

“You always knew Walter was the one, though. “He’d come in, he’d have a bit of banter with you but then he would leave — and these two would take the mickey out of you, they would join in with training, have a wee bit of banter.

“We did really well under Walter because of the circumstances with Tommy and Coisty and having that bit of banter. “But Walter was the main man in charge, it was about being mellow to him.”