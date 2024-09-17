A bold claim over Rangers affection has been made | Getty Images

An unusual claim over love for Rangers has been made by a Scottish rock star.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish rocker has made an unusual joke about his affection towards Rangers.

The Light Blues have a worldwide following and play a key role in the lives of many famous fans. A relationship between club and supporter is usually an unbreakable bond and metaphorically speaking, some punters would even die for their badge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has been the subject of discussion for one Scottish musician this week as the topic of his love for Rangers in his teenage years was cast up. And it’s fair to say he’d have gone a whole host of extra miles for the Light Blues.

The Jesus and Mary Chain are a rock band founded by brothers Jim and William Reid, born out of East Kilbride in 1983. They have released eight albums across two spells and their 1985 release, Psychocandy, ranks as a classic of its time and genre that still remains played in some places today.

Their latest album release came earlier this year, - the group’s first in seven years - with the title Glasgow Eyes. It has brought the alternative rock outfit back into the public eye alongside The Reid brothers’ new biography, Never Understood.

They have conducted an interview with the Times and during this, William makes a reference to his teenage love affair of Rangers. He claims he was willing to go as far as putting a bomb on himself in the name of the club.

Reid is quoted as saying: “If someone had said, ‘Strap this bomb to your chest for the sake of Rangers,’ I would definitely have considered it.”