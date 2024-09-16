Rangers players applaud the fans at full time | SNS Group

The Dutchman has been eagerly awaiting the chance to step out at Ibrox for the first time this season

Rangers defender Robin Propper admits he is relishing the prospect of making his long-awaited Ibrox debut and believes returning to the club’s spiritual home in Govan will spark their season into life.

Delayed construction work on the Copland Road Stand forced the Light Blues to vacate Ibrox for the opening two months of the season, with Philippe Clement’s side playing their home games at Hampden Park temporarily.

But they will finally head back to their home stadium for the first time when Dundee visit in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup this weekend and Dutch centre-back Propper believes that can have a positive impact on their season.

The 30-year-old - a summer signing from Eredivisie outfit FC Twente - has made five appearances for the Gers to date but is looking forward to running out at Ibrox for the first time this Saturday. He confessed: “It was nice on Sunday to see how many fans were cheering for us. I’ve never experienced that before in Holland at an away stadium with so many fans. If we can do that at a game at Ibrox together, that would be really special.

“I think that’s going to make a big difference for us. I’m looking forward to stepping out there a lot. That’s one of the reasons you come to Rangers – to be part of that with the fans in the stadium. I’m really glad it’s now going to happen. I hope we can improve and do a lot of good things there.”

Tom Lawrence was the Rangers hero during Sunday’s narrow 1-0 Premiership win over Dundee United at Tannadice, with his seventh minute strike enough to move the visitors above their hosts into third spot in the table and five points behind arch rivals Celtic and Aberdeen. There was a disconnect between the Rangers squad and sections of the fanbase in the wake of their 3-0 Old Firm derby loss earlier this month, leading to some angry clashes with supporters involving Clement and captain James Tavernier.

Propper reflected: “It was a disappointment two weeks ago but then you move on. You talk about those games, you learn from it, and improve over the coming weeks. You have to win the first match (afterwards), which we did today. It was important that we show the fans what we can do and I think we did it, especially in the first half.

“I think we started really well and played some really good football. We had some chances and the goal from Tom, it was really good to see his quality. After that we had a lot of chances to make it 2-0. In the end, if you don’t score the second goal it’s going to be more difficult, especially in the second half when they put on more strikers. We did really well in defence. We didn’t have many chances against us and, in the end, the 1-0 was hot it was supposed to be to get the win.”