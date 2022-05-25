All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both teams look to steal a march ahead of next season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers will now be recovering after a hard-fought campaign.

The Bhoys were pushed all the way in the Scottish Premier League title race before coming out on top, wrestling the title back from Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men reached the Europa League final and picked up silverware in the Scottish Cup final.

Both clubs will still be desperate to improve this summer, though, as they jostle for position at the top.

And here we have rounded up all the latest transfer rumours surronding both clubs.

Defender opportunity

Celtic could circle back around to sign Manchester City defender Ko Itakura.

Itakura has been linked with the Bhoys in the past, and he spent this season out on loan with Schalke, but he won’t be staying permanently.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Celtic have been alerted to the fact Itakura may be available, and they are being mooted as a potential destination for the Japan international.

Bassey latest

Aston Villa are being backed to step up their pursuit of Rangers star Calvin Bassey.

it has been reported over recent weeks that Villa are interested in the full-back, and The Times report the Rangers star is very much on Steven Gerrard’s shortlist.

It’s added that Villa are now preparing to step up their interest, having already taken care of two signings this summer.

Goalkeeper update

There continue to be reports in Poland of Rangers chasing a deal for Vladan Kovačevi.

The Gers face the very real possibility of needing a new number one goalkeeper, with Allan Mcgregor’s potential retiring.

The was a report earlier this week that claimed Rangers wanted Kovačevi, and WP SportoweFakty have now doubled down on reports, claiming the Scots’ interest is very much genuine.