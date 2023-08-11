Robby McCrorie is reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United (Pic: Getty)

There are just under three weeks remaining in the summer transfer window with several high profile arrivals and departures still probable across British football.

While the likes of Celtic and Rangers have been buys over the past few weeks, the biggest deals have come from south of the border with the likes of Declan Rice moving from West Ham to Arsenal and Manchester United’s capture of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund. Now, in a shock twist of events, the Red Devils are being linked with a current Rangers star.

Several publications, including the Daily Record, have reported that United have a ‘significant interest’ in signing goalkeeper Robby McCrorie from the Ibrox club. The 25 year old has apparently made it clear he is not keen to remain with the Glasgow side if it means spending another season sitting on the bench - although a spot in the starting line up at Old Trafford seems even more unlikely especially after the £44 million signing of Inter stopper Andre Onana this window.

However, McCrorie does apparently have other interested parties including EFL Championship side Hull City and Polish champions Rakow Częstochow both also mentioned in reports. It is also claimed that the Gers hope to bank a fee in the region of £1 million for the former Scotland youth international but that sources close to the player believe that could be negotiated down considerably to the £500,000 mark.