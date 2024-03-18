SPFL launch investigation into Dundee vs Rangers postponement as 'disappointment' expressed over late call off
The Scottish Professional Football League have announced they will launch an investigation into why Dundee's Premiership clash with Rangers was called off - claiming they are disappointed the game couldn't go ahead.
The Ibrox side were left furious when match official Don Robertson made the controversial decision to postpone the game 90 minutes before kick-off after two pitch inspections, with the Dens Park pitch deemed unplayable due to "heavy rain".
Rangers' team bus has just arrived outside the stadium when the call was made and manager Philippe Clement was left unhappy with a supposed lack of communication from the Tayside outfit. It is the third time this season Dundee have been forced to call off games, after matches against Aberdeen and St Johnstone were also rescheduled at a later date owing to a waterlogged surface.
Now the SPFL have broken their silence by releasing a statement, declaring their disappointment given the fact that the match was due to be broadcast live by Sky Sports.
A spokesperson for the governing body said: "The postponement of any match is disappointing given the impact it has on supporters. This was particularly disappointing given the fact it was a live Sky Sports match and the proximity of the match to the split. The SPFL will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this postponement."
