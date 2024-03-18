Rangers set to bank tasty transfer windfall as Bayern Munich seal of approval expected to spark cash influx
Rangers look set bag themselves a significant transfer windfall as PSV Eindhoven ramp up their efforts to make Malik Tillman's loan move from Bayern Munich into a permanent deal this summer.
The USA international joined the Eredivisie outfit at the start of the season and has emerged as a key figure for Peter Bosz's side, helping them reach the league summit as well as securing a place in the Champions League last-16.
The 21-year-old's form has left PSV director of football Earnie Stewart keen on pushing through a permanent deal reported to be worth around £12million, which would be a huge boost to the Gers finances.
Should the move be given the green light, the Ibrox side will bank a large chunk of the profits, which is part of the package currently in place with the German champions.
Former Light Blues boss Michael Beale was eager to pursue the club's option-to-buy clause for Tillman last summer after creating a favourable impression during his season-long loan switch. But Bayern pulled out of their deal with the Scottish Premiership giants at the eleventh hour by coughing up £1m in compensation as well as promising to pay ten per cent of any future sale.
Discussing the future of Tillman and Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest on ESPN, Stewart was asked if the decision over permanent deals for both players lay in his hands. "Yeah, I'd say that's fair," he said. "That's more than fair. Both players are players that have done fantastic for PSV Eindhoven and yeah, I can say that we hope that both players stay."
Tillman is open to making the £12m switch to the Netherlands on a permanent basis if Bayern accept a transfer offer, meaning the Gers would secure a tasty £1.2m windfall. He stated: "It's more up to the clubs than it is to me. I would be happy if I stay, but yeah. It's up to Bayern and it's up to PSV."
However, an agreement between the two clubs has not yet been finalised - meaning Tillman could still head back to the Bundesliga giants following the conclusion of his loan spell.