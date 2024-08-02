Hearts manager Steven Naismith (L) and Rangers manager Philippe Clement | SNS Group

There will be several new faces on show at Tynecastle as Steven Naismith goes head-to-head with Philippe Clement

Steven Naismith has opened up on his close working relationship with approachable Rangers manager Philippe Clement - admitting he was left convinced that the Belgian is up to the task of steering the club through a rocky period.

The Hearts boss is well aware the Ibrox side are going through a transitional phase both on and off the park, revealing he has been in contact with Clement during the off-season as he continues to make sweeping changes to his first-team squad.

While acknowledging the difficult circumstances his former club currently find themselves in, including the relocation of their home matches to Hampden Park until early September, Naismith reckons the Gers still pose a huge threat to any opponent.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Naismith said: “I think it is a transition period for them and they’ve changed their manager mid-season. He’s then had to do a lot of work over the summer. From having conversations with him, he was somebody who was passionate about it and he understood the job in hand.

“But you can’t get away from it, they’re still a really good team. They’re a team who have got players that are very dangerous and who, last season we got punished for our mistakes in games. That same threat is still there, but what I believe that we showed last season is we can compete in these games now. And we’d look to probably pick up more points against Rangers than we did last season.”

Naismith is expecting the Premiership to be more competitive than ever this season as he outlined the main factors that will continue to bring success to the Gorgie club.

Asked if he felt his side are fully prepared for the start of the new campaign, Naismith added: “Yes. I’ve said a couple of times that the end part of pre-season can be a bit of a drag. The anticipation has been building for the new season and I think we’re ready. We’ve trained really well this week, we’ve got a really competitive squad and it’s going to be another big season.

“We’re looking forward to it. A big start, it’s a good game. The last game of last season showed that it’s going to be an entertaining one and I think it will be much of the same tomorrow. It will definitely be a more competitive league than it has been. I know Hibs and Aberdeen have changed managers, but that gives them a clear path to move forward with. Other clubs have had managers that have gained another years experience or more and there ideas will be clearer for players, so I think it will be a much more competitive league.

“For us, it will be a busy one because of our schedule. But as long as we continue to move forward and progress then we’re doing something right. If we go two games and we don’t win then it’s not going to change my mindset. We’ll take a step back and look at all the different parts of the club which is ultimately what will bring us success. We had a lot of plaudits last season and we performed well, so we’ll look to do more of the same this season.”