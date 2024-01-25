Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Rangers winger Jake Hastie struggled to live up to the hype that he was given when he first arrived through the Ibrox doors in the summer of 2019.

As a teenager was tipped for stardom and his impressive tally of six goals in 14 appearances for Motherwell earmarked him as one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football.

Hastie spent a combined total of three years with Rangers without making a single Premiership appearance as he was sent out on loan on various occasions to the likes of Rotherham United, Motherwell, Patrick Thistle and Linfield.

The former PFA Young Player of the Year nominee eventually departed Ibrox in the summer of 2022 to complete a permanent switch to League 2 outfit Hartlepool United. His only appearances in all competitions for the Gers were one start in a Europa League qualifier against minnows St Joseph’s and a substitute appearance in the League Cup against East Fife.

Hastie went on to establish himself as a first team player in the North of England last season, but suffered the heartbreak of relegation in his debut campaign. Six months on from that relegation, he has now completed a move back to Scottish football and will look to revive his career with League One outfit Hamilton Accies.

The winger reflected fondly on his time at Rangers and insists that he has no regrets signing for them - instead he reflects fondly on his time at Glasgow and the lessons he learned.

During an exclusive interview with Lanarkshire Live Sport, he recalled: “Rangers is a big club and I always knew that going in there when I signed. But it was a big ask for me because I was young [20] and I was going in there up against the likes of Ryan Kent and Jo Aribo.

“And look where they are now; Jo is at Southampton and Ryan is at Fenerbache on big money.The two of them were big players and always playing, but I still learned from them each day, especially in that first season.

“You take wee tips from them and certain other players about what is good and how to do certain things, how top players live their lives, so it was good for me and I did enjoy it. When I went in there, I was confident and you think ‘okay, I’ve got a chance’ but then you realise you are in the big time now and the standard goes through the roof, so it gets that bit harder to get games.