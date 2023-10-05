The interim Gers boss has urged everyone connected with the Ibrox club to “stay together” following their latest setback.

Travelling fans vented their anger once more towards the players at the full-time whistle after failing to rescue a share of the spoils which compounded a miserable week for the Ibrox club.

Abdallah Sima had given the visitors a second half lifeline after Alex Moucketou-Moussounda and Shavy Babicka netted the crucial goals for Aris.

Davis told Rangers TV: “Obviously the dressing room is hurting. We thought this was an opportunity to come here and get some points. We haven’t managed to do that. We caused a lot of our own problems tonight.

“The two goals we concede are really poor and give us a mountain to climb but the boys kept trying to go and I couldn’t fault them from that perspective but they lacked a wee bit of quality at times. You want to settle into the game early on, especially away from home. But after that (early goal) it gives you a lot of work to do.

“I thought we started the second half reasonably well, but ultimately we gave away a bad second goal and then you’re really up against it. There’s not many positives to take from it. It’s a difficult place to be at the moment, but in terms of the effort from the players I couldn’t ask any more.