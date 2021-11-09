The Celtic legend predicts the Ibrox club will lose Gerrard if Villa come knocking.

Celtic legend Chris Sutton believes Steven Gerrard is coming to the end of his “shelf life” as Rangers manager and claims he would accept the Aston Villa job if offered it.

The English Premier League outfit disposed of Dean Smith on Sunday following a run of five straight defeats and Light Blues boss Gerrard is the bookmakers favourite to succeed him.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Villa are currently in 16th place in the table, sitting just two points above the relegation zone and it has been reported Gerrard is top of their wishlist.

Former Hoops striker Sutton is certain Gerrard, whose stock is high after an unbeaten title campaign last season, would make the move south of the border should Villa make a formal approach for him.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, he said: “If you’re asking me if he was offered the job, would he take it? I think he would.

“He’s done a really excellent job at Rangers, stopping Celtic winning ten-in-a-row. A huge, huge deal.

“Rangers posted enormous losses just a few days ago. I just wonder… He’s been up there a long time now, three years.

“I think he’s done exceptionally well in Europe, if you look at his team last season I don’t think it is as good this season.

“Eventually Steven Gerrard will come down south and of course the talk is he’ll end up at Liverpool.

“There needs to be… I don’t want to call Aston Villa a stepping stone because they’re an enormous club, but he needs to learn his trade at a club like Aston Villa.

“Gary McAllister had time there under Gerard Houllier so there’s a link there.

“I think , in truth, you manage Celtic, you manage Rangers, and it has a shelf life. I just wonder if Steven Gerrard has come to the end of his shelf life.