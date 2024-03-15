Steven Gerrard plans shock Rangers transfer that could decimate Philippe Clement plans
Steven Gerrard has urged Al-Ettifaq chiefs to sign Rangers legend James Tavernier, according to reports.
Having joined the club in the Championship, Tavernier has gone on to amass almost 450 appearances for the Teddy Bears. The 32-year-old earned the captaincy in 2018 and led Gers to the Premiership title three years later.
Tavernier also guided Rangers to a memorable Europa League campaign two years ago. One of the stalwarts of the post-administration era, the right-back, as a set piece and penalty-taking expert, boasts a unique goalscoring record for a defender.
He is the seventh-highest-scoring defender in football history and has been billed as “the blue Cafu” by supporters. But former manager Gerrard could end his Rangers love affair by taking him to the Saudi Pro League.
There were whispers about Tavernier joining Al-Ettifaq last summer after they appointed Gerrard as manager. Ex-Gers director of football Mark Allen is also at the club and reports suggest the skipper could follow suit.
HITC are reporting that Tavernier remains a target for the Saudi club, sitting seventh in the Pro League. A move to the Middle East could offer a big-money payday to the defender but, speaking last year, he outlined his desire to stay at Ibrox.
"I've three years left and I've got unfinished business,” Tavernier said 12 months ago. “I want to win more things while I'm at Rangers. Football's funny, there are constantly moving parts, but I'm really happy and I'm continuing to make myself better every single day.
"My family's comfortable and, if that's the way it goes that I finish up here, I'm more than happy and ready to put everything I've got into it. You're always judged on the trophies you pick up. If you win three-quarters of your games in the league and still don't pick up a trophy at the end, it means nothing.”
