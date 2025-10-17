The Rangers centre-back has urged his team-mates to take greater responsibility for their current predicament

John Souttar has conceded the last couple of months have been the toughest of his Rangers career to date - admitting their current plight is “far from ideal”.

However, the Light Blues centre-back knows the squad need to accept more responsibility and find a way to start winning games again, no matter how ugly it has to be.

The Scotland international has reflected on Russell Martin’s ill-fated reign by attempting to offer an explanation as to why the Englishman’s “unique” style of play in training wasn’t translated on to the pitch.

He admitted: “I think everyone knows the results weren’t good enough (under Russell Martin). I thought there was points where we showed a bit of promise. It was a unique style of play and one that boys enjoyed on the training pitch, but ultimately we didn’t get the results you need to be here.”

Ex-Hearts star Souttar reckons the squad need to throw their full support behind their new manager from the outset, with Shanghai Port boss Kevin Muscat reportedly close to being appointed.

“We need to win games, it’s simple as that,” he said. “How we get them, I don’t know. But we, as players, have to take responsibility. We’re the ones that take to the pitch, regardless of who the manager is. There were games that we weren’t good enough defensively on and off the ball, so we’ve got to take responsibility for that.

“We are desperate for the club to do well. I’ve been here for four years and it’s been difficult. We’ve had some good spells but a lot of bad spells. When the new owners came in the summer, we were all excited and positive. But if we don’t achieve results and win, then, of course, we will hear criticism from the fans and the media. That’s why we need to start winning.

John Souttar urges Rangers team-mates to ‘stand up and be counted’

Souttar continued: “It’s not an ideal situation. The last couple of months have been tough on the pitch and off the pitch. Whoever comes in, we have to get behind him and support him and starting winning. We have to show that we can win, and that starts tomorrow.

“We trained hard yesterday, but we need to stand up and be counted this weekend. The senior players need to step up and take a lot of responsibility on Saturday and that’s what we’ll do.

“It’s been tough. The atmosphere in the stadium has been difficult. Nobody likes being in the position we’re in and nobody likes to be involved in some of the performances we’ve put in both in Europe and in the league this season. It’s not been good enough, so it’s important we put in a performance that replicates the expectations here.”