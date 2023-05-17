Sunderland ‘eyeing swoop’ for Rangers midfielder amid contract uncertainty

The latest Rangers transfer news stories as Michael Beale’s side get ready for their next Scottish Premiership fixture against Hibs.

There are just a few games remaining in the Scottish Premiership season before clubs can start fully focusing on building their squads for next season.

Rangers, who face Hibs this weekend, have nothing left to play for with rivals Celtic having secured the title and transfer talk has very much been the main focus around Ibrox. There are expected to be several incomings this summer as well as many players likely to exit especially with so many out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Among those players are multiple youth and B Team stars and recent reports from the Daily Record claim that seven stars from the reserve ranks are to be let go. Those players are Tony Weston, Charlie Lindsay, Lewis Mackinnon, Alex Kpapke, Kelsey Ewen, Harley Ewen and Kevin Ciubotaru.

Amid the uncertainty around their futures it looks like at least one of those groups will have options to consider early and that is Lindsay who reportedly has interest from clubs in the English Football League. Specifically, according to Football League World, Championship play-off semi finalists Sunderland and League One side Derby County are ‘keeping an eye’ on the attacking midfielder.

Lindsay, a Northern Ireland youth international, is said to be keen to explore opportunities for first team football. Rangers signed Lindsay from Glentoran in 2020 but he has yet to make a senior appearance for the Gers. Instead he has featured heavily for the B Team in the Lowland League making 40 appearances and scoring 14 goals.