A new update on the transfer front for Rangers following the news of their takeover.

Rangers are set to miss out on an exciting young talent this summer following a change of direction post-takeover.

The Light Blues are now officially under new ownership after 49ers Enterprises acquired a majority stake in the club. The US owners wasted no time making their first big decision by bringing in a new full-time manager, and they are expected to oversee some exciting summer deals this transfer window as well.

Russell Martin, who joined the club ahead of other targets including former boss Steven Gerrard, has been given a £20 million cash injection to help with summer signings. Oumar Camara is not expected to be one of the new Ibrox arrivals, though.

Rangers to miss out on signing Oumar Camara

Despite recent reports suggesting an Ibrox move was on the cards, a new update explains that a change in direction at the club has stopped a move from happening. According to L’Equipe, the exciting Paris Saint-Germain youth player ‘will not be joining Rangers’ this summer. Due to the recent takeover, new approaches and avenues are being taken.

RMC Sport initially reported back in May that Camara had been offered his first professional contract by PSG but he was headed for Ibrox instead. The report claimed that the 18-year-old has ‘reached an agreement in principle’ with Rangers and was due to sign a long-term contract at Ibrox. This had also been offered by the French giants but Camara was ‘convinced’ by the Rangers project, where he was expected to slot into the first team and compete in Europe.

However, that move is now off as the Light Blues have reportedly gone in another direction, forcing the attacker to find a new club.

Who are Rangers looking to sign this summer?

As Rangers enter this new chapter and look to close the gap on Old Firm rivals Celtic, they are keeping their options open on the transfer market. Martin and co are looking to strengthen a number of areas within the team, with several first team players also linked with summer departures.

One player on the radar to potentially come to Ibrox is Nottingham Forest’s Harry Toffolo. The left-back’s contract in the East Midlands is due to expire this summer and it was recently reported that he would ‘be interested’ in a move to Ibrox if the offer presented itself. Tyrhys Dolan is another figure who could make the move to Glasgow this summer, as both Rangers and Celtic have been linked with him. He would also be able to sign for free this summer as his contract draws to a close at Blackburn Rovers.

Take a look here at some deals that could involve both Rangers and Leeds United this summer, amid the new 49ers Enterprises connection.