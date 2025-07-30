The Ibrox side have travelled to the Greek capital without injured duo Hamza Igamane and Thelo Aasgaard

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin has declared Rangers won’t try to sit on their two-goal Champions League first leg advantage against Panathinaikos - despite being without two key attackers.

The Ibrox side face the Greek Super League outfit in the Olympic Stadium this evening after building up a lead in Glasgow last week, but they will have to contend with vastly different conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin’s men will face a stifling 40 degree heat and 40,000 raucous home supporters but the Light Blues boss is adamant they’re not going to try to protect what they have as they look to secure their place in the next qualifying round.

Asked if he would change his approach given their 2-0 lead heading into tonight’s second leg, Martin said: “No. At this football club you have to try to win every single game. That has to be the mentality of our team. I don't believe in going into a game and trying to avoid something.

“We try to work towards something, rather than work away from it. So we'll work hard to try to win the game and we’ll have to be very good to do that.

“I’m looking forward to it. Obviously, you're trying to work out what the problems might be, what the opposition are doing, what their mentality is, what their approach is, and trying to find solutions quickly for the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I loved the first game and I hope we can have another really positive night tomorrow.”

Rangers have travelled to the Greek capital without injured duo Hamza Igamane and Thelo Aasgaard, but Martin confirmed Cyriel Dessers is fit to play as he vies for a starting berth with Danilo up front.