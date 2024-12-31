Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers have endured an unsettled 2024 in the Premiership and in Europe.

Rangers have endured a year full of challenges both on and off the pitch - but how does it all add up under the ratings microscope?

The Light Blues crashed out of consecutive Champions League campaign early doors, missed out on last season’s Premiership title after stuttering in the closing stages and lost the Scottish Cup final as Celtic continued their derby dominance to make 2024 a year to forget.

The Ibrox club have also had a miserable start to their league campaign this term and are already close to conceding the title to their arch rivals. However, Europa League progress is on the horizon with some more league phase matches to come.

Glasgow World has taken a look at a few different categories and ranked Rangers based on their 2024 at large. Here’s a look at our picks.

Best signing - Vaclav Cerny

Slim pickings and a toss-up between Connor Barron or the on loan Wolfsburg winger. Joining on a season-long loan from the Bundesliga side last summer, the Czech international has proved to be a shrewd acquisition after scoring ten times and providing six assists in 28 appearances so far this season. Without his goals, Rangers could of been in a worse position than they currently find themselves in.

Worst signing - Robin Propper

Rangers transfer business in 2024 has been really, really poor so identifying a worst signing is made harder given there are plenty of candidates. Dutchman Propper takes it purely because he was brought in as Connor Goldson’s long-term replacement and looks a shadow of the player Goldson was. The centre-back has performed admirably in Europe but has struggled badly to adapt to Scottish football and looks extremely unreliable.

Best game - OGC Nice 1-4 Rangers (Europa League)

Hard-pressed to pick a standout, but the ruthless performance in the south of France back in early November was excellent with manager Philippe Clement describing it as “close to perfection”. It was another stunning result on their travels that heightened their hopes of advancing in Europe’s second tier competition and also marked the sudden emergence of Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane.

Worst game - Ross County 3-2 Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

This is where the wheels well untruly came off during last season’s title bid. A trip to Dingwall on Sunday, April 14, having worked extremely hard to drag themselves back into contention to reclaim the silverware at a time when Celtic began to falter, came on the back off a goalless draw at Dundee. A victory was needed to keep them in the fight, but instead it was Josh Sims’ goal that proved decisive and halted Rangers momentum charge.

Player of the Year - John Souttar

In a year of very few positives, the Scotland international has been one major shining light for Rangers. Having been ravaged by injuries throughout his career, much was expected of Souttar when he rocked up at Ibrox after leaving Premiership rivals Hearts in summer of 2022. It hadn’t gone quite to plan until this season, with Souttar managing to steer clear of the treatment table and enjoy a sustained run in the team. Has delivered a number of strong performances at the heart of the Gers backline and has been Clement’s most reliable defender over the course of the year.

Young Player of the year - Findlay Curtis

Rangers are struggled to blood many youngsters in the first-team this year due to their on field troubles. The likes of Zak Lovelace, Bailey Rice, Cole McKinnon and Leon King have barely got a look-in. It’s for that reason B-team regular Curtis deserves this accolade. A standout performer for David McCallum’s reserve side, the versatile attacker was rewarded with a brief promotion to the first-team bench for a handful of matches.

Manager rating - 3/10

The Belgian is clinging onto his job by the skin of his teeth and had his team suffered defeat against Motherwell at the weekend, serious questions would have been raised over his position. Too often this season on the big occasions, Rangers have been second best. The club’s recruitment has been desperately underwhelming and Clement no longer seems to be getting a tune out of his players. With the prospect of wrestling back the league title from Celtic all-but over at the halfway stage, the writing could be on the wall for him if his side taste another derby defeat on January 2.

Overall club rating - 5/10

A year of soul-searching and one that won’t be remembered by supporters, playing staff and management with fond memories. Hugely inconsistent on the park and too much movement in senior roles at boardroom level, Rangers head into the new year in a state of chaos.