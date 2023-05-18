The latest Rangers transfer news as Michael Beale’s side prepare to face Hibs at Easter Road in their next Scottish Premiership fixture this weekend.

Transfer speculation is rife around Ibrox at the moment with Rangers’ season already over and only a few matches that will have no impact on their final standing, remaining.

Michael Beale’s side have several players who are out of contract this summer, some who could yet agree new deals and others who are expected to depart. The focus is not just on outgoings but also on incomings and, with so much work to do, it comes as no surprise that the Gers already appear to be in advanced stages with more than one target.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indeed, the Daily Record have reported that Rangers could have as many as five new signings confirmed before the current Scottish Premiership season has concluded. Here are the five players who have been most frequently linked with a move to Ibrox in recent weeks:

Kieran Dowell

It has been widely reported that a deal for the Norwich City midfielder is already agreed and that the 25-year old will be confirmed as a Rangers player for next season sooner rather than later. Dowell came through the youth ranks at Everton and had loan spells with Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Derby County and Wigan Athletic before moving to the Canaries permanently in 2020.

After three years at Carrow Road the former England under-21 international looks set to become Michael Beale’s first signing of the 2023 summer transfer window. He will become a free agent when his Norwich contract officially expires but is currently available to agree a deal elsewhere immediately.

Dujon Sterling

The Chelsea full back looks to have turned down interest from teams in the English Football League in favour of a move north of the border with Rangers. The right back has been at Stamford Bridge as a youth and senior player since 2007 but has not made a single Premier League appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 23-year old it looks like he will finally make a permanent move away from his boyhood club after loan spells with Coventry City, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Stoke City. Like Dowell, it is believed that negotiations with Sterling are at an advanced stage and a deal could be confirmed soon.

Jack Butland

Currently on loan at Manchester United from Crystal Palace, the England cap is set to become a free agent this summer and has been persistently linked with a move to Ibrox for a few months now. Once again, talks are apparently in an advanced stage with the 30-year old.

Allan McGregor is not expected to sign a new deal at Ibrox when his current one expires this summer and Jon McLaughlin is also believed to be out of the reckoning for the Rangers number one jersey with another season still remaining on his own contract. It looks like any new keeper that the Gers bring in will be competing with Robby McCrorie for the number one jersey next season.

Luis Palma

There have been conflicting reports in the media of late that Rangers are indeed interested in signing the Honduran winger. The 23-year old has been heavily linked with a move to Ibrox in some publications while others have reported there is no concrete interest from the Ibrox club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A fee of around £4 million was previously touted as what it would take to sign the player from Greek side Aris. However, it does appear he could be on his way out after posting on Instagram with a picture of his shirt hanging up in the dressing room alongside two of his team-mates with the caption “The Last Dance”.

Morgan Whittaker