Bosnia-Herzegovina's defender Nikola Katic defends from England's striker Harry Kane during an International friendly

There was a familiar name on the Bosnia and Herzegovina team sheet against England at St James’ Park on Monday night

Ex-Rangers fan favourite Nikola Katic has revealed how a visit from an Ibrox cult hero persuaded him to change international allegiance from Croatia to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The central defender - who plays for Swiss outfit FC Zurich - fulfilled his international ambitions after being handed a surprise national team debut for the Balkan country against Gareth Southgate’s England in a Euro 2024 warm-up match at St James’ Park on Monday night.

Despite being on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat following a goalless first half in the North East, Katic tasted 90 minutes of competitive action for the country of his birth - where his parents still reside.

Picking up a solitary cap for Croatia during a friendly clash with Mexico alongside ex-Light Blues team mate Borna Barisic in May 2017, the 27-year-old explained how an old Gers connection played a major part in his decision to switch countries.

He previously confessed to hitchhiking 100km across the border between Croatia and Bosnia every day to chase his football dream. And it was the intervention of Sasa Papac - now an international scout in his homeland - that convinced Katic there was no going back.

He said: “BiH is the country where I was born, where my parents live and where I will live, I hope when I finish my career. Such is the plan. When the first call came from Mr. Emir Spahić, it was immediately professional to me, as it should look. Emir came to my house, then the selector got on the plane and came to Zurich, then Saša Papac got on the plane and came to Zurich.

"Nino Milenkovic called me, asked and explained so many times. That showed me that this coaching staff is counting on me seriously and that I can change my sports citizenship and come here. I didn't come here for a month or two, I came to the end of my football career. I want to be there every time there is a gathering of the national team."