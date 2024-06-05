Rangers and Wolves target warned against summer exit as international boss urges star to snub transfer interest
Rangers target Relebohile Mofokeng has been advised snub transfer interest and stay at Orlando Pirates this summer ahead of holding crunch talks with his South Africa boss.
The highly rated 19-year-old winger has been a shining light for José Riveiro‘s side last season, registering five goals and six assists in 26 games. He now finds himself on the brink of breaking into the senior Bafana Bafana national team set-up after impressing at under-20 level.
Mofokeng has been tipped to make a move to Europe in the near future with the Ibrox side and Premier League outfit Wolves credited with an interest. It has been claimed he even spent time on trial at Molineux last year.
However, current South Africa manager Hugo Broos is urging the player to remain and gain more experience with the Pirates rather than heading to Glasgow or another potential destination. He argues Mofokeng is not ready for a big transfer to another continent as such an early stage in his career.
The Belgian-born coach feels a possible repeat of what happened with Cassius Mailula - who moved to MLS club Toronto FC from Mamelodi Sundowns - could occur should he decide to head overseas.
He told South African outlet IOL: “This is not the right moment to go overseas. He played what? 18 games, he doesn’t have international experience, nothing. What I said about Mailula I repeat it now to Mofokeng; Stay at Pirates.
“Play another season here in South Africa with the Champions League maybe hopefully and then he will be a better player. You see what happened with Mailula. He went to Toronto and there were two former Italian internationals, what are you going to do with a little guy from South Africa there?
“He didn’t play many games he is on the bench. What does he learn there? I hope the agent of Mofokeng is more clever than the one of Mailula and he decides what is important for the player not important for him. Let’s see what happens and I hope that he stays at Pirates, that he plays another season.“
