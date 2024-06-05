Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng is a reported Rangers transfer target

The Orlando Pirates winger was reportedly being ‘tracked’ by the Ibrox club and Premier League side Wolves last month

Rangers target Relebohile Mofokeng has been advised snub transfer interest and stay at Orlando Pirates this summer ahead of holding crunch talks with his South Africa boss.

The highly rated 19-year-old winger has been a shining light for José Riveiro‘s side last season, registering five goals and six assists in 26 games. He now finds himself on the brink of breaking into the senior Bafana Bafana national team set-up after impressing at under-20 level.

However, current South Africa manager Hugo Broos is urging the player to remain and gain more experience with the Pirates rather than heading to Glasgow or another potential destination. He argues Mofokeng is not ready for a big transfer to another continent as such an early stage in his career.

The Belgian-born coach feels a possible repeat of what happened with Cassius Mailula - who moved to MLS club Toronto FC from Mamelodi Sundowns - could occur should he decide to head overseas.

He told South African outlet IOL: “This is not the right moment to go overseas. He played what? 18 games, he doesn’t have international experience, nothing. What I said about Mailula I repeat it now to Mofokeng; Stay at Pirates.

“Play another season here in South Africa with the Champions League maybe hopefully and then he will be a better player. You see what happened with Mailula. He went to Toronto and there were two former Italian internationals, what are you going to do with a little guy from South Africa there?