Borna Barisic has been handed the ultimate endorsement by a former Rangers teammate as manager Philippe Clement continues his search for a new left-back.

Clement faces a tough decision over whether to give the Croatian international, who is out of contract this summer, a new deal or risk letting him depart the club for free at the end of the season. Signed from Osijek by Steven Gerrard in 2018, the 31-year-old has endured many highs and lows during his five-and-a-half year spell at Ibrox.

Barisic has remained first-choice for the left-back role for most of this campaign and despite Ridvan Yilmaz playing in the last four games before the winter break, there is transfer speculation linking the latter with a move to Italian side Hellas Verona.

With a lack of clarity over that area of the squad, Belgian boss Clement is looking to bolster his options with former Hibs star Josh Doig heading a list of possible candidates. But former Light Blues centre-back Nikola Katic insists his old team mate Barisic is still the right solution to fill that problem position.

Katic, who spent four years with Barisic in Glasgow before being shipped out on loan due to a long-term injury, revealed to the Daily Record: "I still speak with Borna a lot. When we moved to Glasgow, we became so close. We lived in the same building and spent every day together. That friendship's continued since I left.

"Borna's a top player. He's been playing for almost six year consistently at a high level. That's now down to luck. He's done it consistently for a long time. I'm sure the people at Rangers are aware of his qualities and would like to keep him for another two or three years.

