Todd Cantwell reveals James Tavernier ‘hammering’ after goal during Motherwell vs Rangers

Todd Cantwell and James Tavernier have been speaking after Rangers’ win over Motherwell on Saturday.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 18th Mar 2023, 15:30 GMT

Rangers kept the pressure on Celtic with a big away win on Saturday.

The Gers came up against a resilient Motherwell side who managed to take the game into the final 30 minutes level at 2-2, with james Tavernier and Fashion Sakala on target for Rangers. But goals from Todd Cantwell and and Malik Tillman took the game away from the hosts, handing Michael Beale’s men all three points. Motherwell also saw Callum Slattery sent off with 14 minutes remaining.

The result means Rangers cut the gap to Celtic at the top to six points, at least for now, with the Hoops in action against Hibernian on Saturday afternoon.

And after the game, goalscorer Cantwell spoke to Sky Sports, revealing the words of wisdom he has been receiving from teammate Tavernier on the attacking side of his game.

“Eventful, to be fair,” he said when reflecting on the game. “At times, we dominated the way we wanted to, and at times we were a bit loose, but we have come here for the win and we have got it.

“I’m delighted (to score). Tavs has been hammering me about playing higher up and making sure I’m not just on the ball and making passes from behind but getting on the end of them, so I think he’ll be pretty pleased for me.”

Tavernier, who joined Cantwell in the interview, added: “You know what, he has been a credit to himself since he came through the door. He has worked really hard, got his head down, and he is a match-winner for us, so we just have to keep giving him the ball, and I’m pleased he got on the scoresheet today.”

Speaking about the game generally, Tavernier added: “Obviously, we were disappointed coming in at half-time because we dominated the first half, but we conceded a sloppy goal and we were loose in our play. We fixed it at half-time and I’m really pleased we got the goals, and we could have got more. I’m pleased we got three points.

Tavernier is two short of his Rangers century
“I should have had three or four today. The last one I should have shot with my left foot, so I know I’m going to get some stick/ But I’m happy to get on the scoresheet but just pleased we won.”

The win over Motherwell was the final outing for Rangers for two weeks due to the international break, and Cantwell thinks the rest period may have come at the right time, adding: “We have obviously put a run together now, and we want to continue that when we get back. It’s good for the boys that have been here from the start and have had a lot of games to have a bit of a break, then we can get straight back to it.”

