Classic football kits of years gone by are still in high demand

Rangers have the most expensive vintage shirts and rank in the top three for highest average prices among Scottish clubs, a new study has revealed.

The world of football and fashion has been interlinked for a long period of time. Wearing you’re team’s shirt is not just viewed as a way of showing support but also a fashion statement with classic kits of years gone by still in high demand.

With that in mind, bettingexpert.com researched the prices and availability of vintage shirts of Scottish football clubs to find out which jerseys had the highest and lowest average price, while also determining the most expensive kits.

Jim Melrose of Celtic goes past Rangers player Dave McPherson

Using two marketplaces - classicfootballshirts.co.uk and vintagefootballshirts.com - as the main sources for information, the average price point of the 10 most expensive shirts were calculated and listed below.

The results found that the club with the highest average price for vintage shirts is Falkirk (£225) but it only has one shirt for sale. Taking clubs with more than 10 shirts available for sale, Rangers lead the way with a vintage shirt, costing £103.09 on average.

The average cost of a vintage Celtic shirt comes in at £88.99, while the club with the cheapest vintage shirts is Hibernian at £68.30.

Rangers 1995/96 Champions League match issue home shirt is the most expensive European shirt worth up to £749.99. That price it matced by a Gordon Durie home jersey from the 1996/97 season.

Of the 10 most expensive vintage jerseys, EIGHT of them belong to Rangers, one belongs to rivals Celtic and the other belongs to Championship side Raith Rovers.

The 10 most expensive vintage shirts (Scottish clubs):

