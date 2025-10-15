The North London side have joined other English Premier League club’s in the race

As the International break draws to a close, Tottenham Hotspur have their eye on a Rangers player, who once again performed well for his country.

After the dismissal of Russell Martin, Rangers are now on the hunt for their fourth manager in as many years. Steven Gerrard looked to be the front runner for the job, although has now bowed out of the race due to timing issues. With their next match against Dundee United just around the corner, the Rangers board will need to act fast if they want the new gaffer to be in the dugout on Saturday.

A number of Ibrox stars featured for their countries during the break including John Souttar and Nico Raskin. In Scotland’s win over Greece, the former was a rock at the back for Steve Clarke’s side, while once again, Raskin played 180 minutes for Belgium in their draw with North Macedonia and victory against Wales. After two solid performances, the midfielder has gained some outside recognition.

Tottenham enter race for Raskin

After his Man of the Match display against Macedonia, Tottenham Hotspur have joined the transfer race for the Belgium midfielder. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace are also interested in Raskin, having failed to sign him in the summer.

According to TeamTalk, the North London side would be willing to pay the £25m Rangers want for their tenacious midfielder in January. The fee would eclipse the £19.6m Calvin Bassey deal to Ajax in 2022 as Rangers’ most expensive transfer departure. Despite this, the sudden interest has emerged at a strange time after The Gers’ recent managerial dismissal.

Raskin and Martin never appeared to see eye-to-eye at the start of the season, as the former Rangers manager dropped the Belgium International on numerous occasions. Raskin wasn’t even on the bench for the league fixtures against Celtic and Hearts at Ibrox because of the Martin feud. The former Standard Liege man looked set for a move away from Govan in the summer, but eventually decided to stay and try to build bridges between himself and the manager.

New boss, new Raskin?

Even when Martin did play Raskin, it was normally not in his favoured role of a box-to-box central midfielder. Considering his height, the 24-year old is strong in the air and has scored a number of headers for Rangers, both from set-pieces and arriving late in the box.

He was also deployed in this position for Belgium, where he has excelled of late alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Thibault Courtois. Since receiving his Belgium debut in March, Raskin has kept his place in a star-studded starting XI.

Whoever the new boss is will have a decision on their hands whether to play him as a six or an eight, but with Martin gone, the shackles will be off the midfielder. Rangers fans will be hoping in their latest new managerial era that their Belgian star can play with freedom.