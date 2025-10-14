The Red Devils and England legend dropped a massive hint that the Norwegian boss has been in dialogue with Rangers over their vacant role

Paul Scholes has dropped a huge hint that a fellow Manchester United legend has been interviewed for the vacant Rangers manager job.

Appearing as a guest on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, the Old Trafford and England hero revealed that he knew someone who had spoken to the Gers’ new American owner about replacing sacked head coach Russell Martin.

And that name appears to be Champions League-winning goal hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The well-respected Norwegian coach was last in management earlier this year following a short stint with Turkish outfit Besiktas.

He previously was in charge of United between 2018 and 2021 and Scholes' revelation has indicated that Ibrox chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises chief Paraag Marathe have held talks with a variety of different candidates, some of which haven’t been widely touted.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is the current front-runner with the bookies as things stand, with Kevin Muscat also under consideration.

Paul Scholes drops next Rangers manager bombshell

Scholes confessed: “I was actually with a lad the other night who told me he was actually going to meet Rangers. I'm not sure if he did but his name's not been mentioned. I don't think he was going for it. They contacted him and he was going to meet him in London the day after.”

Nicky Butt chimed in: “Oh, I know who you mean.”

Refusing to namedrop Solskjaer, host Paddy McGuinness sought a clue by asking if the individual in question was currently managing another club. Scholes bluntly replied: “No.”

Then quizzed further if the unnamed figure had previously managed the Red Devils Scholes added: “No comment. But funnily enough, his name's not been mentioned.”

That led Butt to question: “(It's) Ole you are talking about, aren't you?”

With a smirk across his face, Scholes added: “No comment.”