The outspoken pundit believes Muscat is in the wrong for holding off the Glasgow move

As Kevin Muscat’s Rangers appointment looks increasingly likely, the Aussie has been criticised for his handling of the situation.

The 52-year old is set to be announced as the new Rangers boss before their next match against Kilmarnock at home next Sunday, however he has stated that he will not head to Ibrox until he’s secured the Chinese Super League title for Shanghai Port. Steven Smith has taken charge on an interim basis in the meantime.

Muscat’s side won the league last year and are on course for back-to-back promotions, however Chengdu Rongcheng and Shanghai Shenhua are both within touching distance. Because of this, Muscat may not be Ibrox bound until late November if it goes down to the wire. Alternatively, if results do go the way of Shanghai Port, he could be in Glasgow by halloween.

O’Hara lambasts Muscat for keeping Rangers waiting

While it’s understandable the Australian wants to finish off a successful campaign at his current club, it is also frustrating for Rangers fans, who thought Kevin Thelwell, Patrick Stewart and other members of the hierarchy would have found their new man by now. As the wait continues, TalkSport pundit, Jamie O’Hara believes Muscat should be jumping at the opportunity to be the new Rangers boss.

Speaking on TalkSport’s Breakfast Show, the former Spurs midfielder said: “what’s going on mate? Honestly, Rangers are all over the place! They’re meant to be a massive football club, they’re a shambles! I mean, what is that about? Come on, he wants to finish the season? Like, it’s a massive job you’re getting offered here, Rangers are a big club. It just feels like – do the fans want a manager who’s like ‘oh hang on, now wait a minute, I’m not going to come just yet.'”

Despite O’Hara’s claims, Muscat has been one of the few candidates that has actually shown a genuine interest in the Rangers job. Steven Gerrard and Danny Rohl were bookies favourites at different stages, but both bowed out of the race. Frank Lampard was also rumoured to be heading to Ibrox, however he has instead decided to stay at high-flying Coventry City.

Worth the wait?

Muscat has an impressive managerial record in Asia and natural comparisons have been drawn to his countryman, former Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou. The pair have both won A-League and J-League titles in Australia and Japan, while Muscat is now on the road to his second Chinese Super League title too.

Despite his impressive CV in Asia, it should be noted that Muscat’s only European job to date didn’t end well. Whilst at Belgian Pro League side, Sint-Truiden, he only managed two victories in 14 games and was sacked by Christmas having arrived in June.

If Muscat were to be appointed, Rangers can expect an all-out attack style of play. His current Shanghai Port side currently sit top of the league, remarkably they’ve only kept one clean sheet in their last 21 matches. Whether this approach will work for a Rangers defence which has leaked countless cheap goals already this season, is another matter.