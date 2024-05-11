Rangers manager Philippe Clement gestures on the touchline during the cinch Premiership match at Celtic park, Glasgow. PIC: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The Hoops have placed one hand on the Scottish Premiership trophy as they go in search of a 12th title triumph in the space of 13 years.

Philippe Clement has refused to concede the Scottish Premiership title until it’s “mathematically” out of their grasp after seeing his 10-man Rangers side crash to derby day defeat against Celtic.

The Ibrox side saw their faint hopes of lifting the league trophy all but ended at Parkhead, courtesy of goals from Matt O’Riley and a John Lundstram own goal which rendered Cyriel Dessers’ header before the interval a mere consolation.

Victory moved the Hoops into a six point lead at the top of the table and it will now take an almighty collapse from Brendan Rodgers’ men for the Gers to stand any chance of clinching the silverware - but Clement insists he won’t give up the fight.

He told BBC Sportsound: “I never accept until it’s mathematically sure but it’s a really long shot now. I’m not naive in that, we need to focus on three points against Dundee, then we can see further, nothing more.”

Lundstram endured an afternoon to forget in Glasgow’s east end, compounding his early OG with a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Alistair Johnston. While acknowledging it was poor game-changing decision, Clement retreated from accusing the midfielder of making such a costly error.

The Belgian continued: “Of course disappointment of losing but mostly disappointment from the first 20 minutes because we were not aggressive enough. Then the bad decision making in the tackle and getting the red card because that changed the game.

“After these 20 minutes we had our chances, made the goal and had a few chances. At half-time the xG of the teams is similar so if you stay at XI you have another story. If I need to speak about positive things the team kept fighting and showed a lot of resilience the whole squad to play with 10 and still create and make it difficult for Celtic.