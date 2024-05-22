The Dutchman admits the current crop of Gers stars need to be more vocal with one another during games in order to be successful.

Rangers legend Arthur Numan insists the current crop of Ibrox players need to start finding their voice on the pitch as they did in his era - admitting that modern-day footballers are too quiet.

The Dutch full-back, who was a hugely important member of successful Gers sides under Dick Advocaat and Alex McLeish, believes players need to start digging one another out if things aren’t going their way or if a teammate was in need of a few choice words.

Numan claims there were a host of experienced stars who were always willing to dish out some home truths during games, but he reckons there is a lack of aggression from the current Light Blues group when he watches matches, believing that Philippe Clement’s team must be more vocal if they’re going to be successful.

“Sometimes you need experience in some positions, players who can maybe coach the other ones on the pitch, that is very important,” Numan admitted. “I notice nowadays that sometimes on the park they’re very quiet, it’s not like in our time when sometimes you would be shouting at one another.

“You miss that on the park. Sometimes you have to tell each other the truth. When someone shouted at me, I might have needed that. You would want to show them that they were wrong, but at least that gives you some motivation.

“You would want to say, ‘f*** off’, and they would give you something back as well. Sometimes I miss that on the park. You see someone making a mistake and they are looking around and no one is saying anything. That is the same at a lot of clubs these days, it’s different from 20 years ago.

“We were telling each other the truth, but only for one reason - for the result. After the game, we should shake hands and then go for a drink.”

Ahead of Saturday’s mouthwatering Scottish Cup final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park, Numan reflected on the last time the two sides met in an Old Firm Scottish Cup final when Peter Lovenkrands netted a dramatic late winner in a 3-2 victory for the Gers back in 2002.

Asked who he thinks could be this year’s difference-maker for Rangers, and potentially become a hero, Numan responded: “I think it could be (Cyriel) Dessers, sometimes he can get some criticism but still he is scoring goals and this is the kind of match you can become a legend in.

“Everyone remembers the goal from Lovenkrands in the last minute, with a cross from Neil McCann, because that’s what people will always remember, the goals, winning trophies, and they always know who scored and who was involved in the goal.

“So I hope that Dessers can be that man and score the winning goal. I think that could be (a big turning point for him), because he has scored a lot of goals, but if he scores the winner in a cup final against Celtic then people will always remember that and it will give him a lot of confidence as well for season. It will also give the team a belief that they can go and win the league next season.”