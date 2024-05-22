Rangers handed welcome transfer boost as long-term target Ibrox bound after European club 'fail to agree terms'
Rangers are closing in on a “six-figure” deal to sign Fluminense rising star Jefte after the Brazilian defender snubbed interest from loan club APOEL Nicosia.
The 20-year-old left-back - who is nearing the end of his loan spell at the Cypriot club - is expected to complete a permanent move to Ibrox this summer, according to reports in his homeland.
APOEL had first option and wanted to sign the player on a permanent basis but it’s understood both parties have failed to agree terms, with Jefte now increasingly likely to become a Gers player as boss Philippe Clement reaches the end of his search for a new full-back with Borna Barisic departing the club after six years when his contract expires.
Rangers had previously agreed a deal with the player during the January transfer window, but APOEL made the transfer somewhat complicated by blocking the move. But it now appears the Light Blues are finally set to land their long-term target, who will compete with Ridvan Yilmaz for a regular starting berth.
GlasgowWorld understands the move currently hinges on Jefte being granted a work permit, but a Fluminense media channel has reported: "Despite Apoel's interest in keeping the player, Jefte will be a player for Rangers, in Scotland, from July onwards. Deal confirmed."
He will follow Panama international Jose Cordoba through the arrivals hall, with the central defender in line to seal a £3.2million switch from Bulgarian side Levski Sofia including future add-ons when the transfer window opens. Personal terms have already been thrashed out, with the initial upfront deal likely to be closer to £2m.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.