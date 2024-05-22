The deal appears to be going sour for Rangers with the Ibrox side now looking to secure the Brazilian in the summer.

Rangers are closing in on a “six-figure” deal to sign Fluminense rising star Jefte after the Brazilian defender snubbed interest from loan club APOEL Nicosia.

The 20-year-old left-back - who is nearing the end of his loan spell at the Cypriot club - is expected to complete a permanent move to Ibrox this summer, according to reports in his homeland.

APOEL had first option and wanted to sign the player on a permanent basis but it’s understood both parties have failed to agree terms, with Jefte now increasingly likely to become a Gers player as boss Philippe Clement reaches the end of his search for a new full-back with Borna Barisic departing the club after six years when his contract expires.

Rangers had previously agreed a deal with the player during the January transfer window, but APOEL made the transfer somewhat complicated by blocking the move. But it now appears the Light Blues are finally set to land their long-term target, who will compete with Ridvan Yilmaz for a regular starting berth.