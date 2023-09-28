Rangers go head-to-head with Premiership rivals Hearts at Hampden Park in November as the pair battle it out for a place in the Viaplay Cup final.

All eyes will be been on Hampden Park in Novemeber for the semi-finals of the 2023/24 Viaplay Cup with Rangers facing Hearts and Hibernian taking on Aberdeen in what is set to be a stellar weekend of action.

The last-four draw was made at Ibrox on Wednesday night following the conclusion of the Gers 4-0 victory over Livingston at the quarter-final stage. Michael Beale’s side earned a trip to the national stadium, joining the two Edinburgh clubs and the Dons in reaching the latter stages of the competition for a third year on the bounce.

Here is everything you need to know about when both semi-final ties will be played and when tickets will be on sale:

When are the 2023/24 Viaplay Cup semi-finals?

The 2023/24 Viaplay Cup semi-final will take place on the weekend of November 4-5.

No kick-off times have been officially announced as of yet, but last season’s semi-finals began at 5.30pm on Saturday (Celtic 2-1 Kilmarnock) and 3pm on Sunday (Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen a.e.t).

Both ties will, of course, be played at Hampden Park, the national stadium in Glasgow.

How did each team reach the Viaplay Cup semi-finals?

Rangers

Second Round: Rangers 2-1 Greenock Morton (Dessers, Danilo)

Hearts

Second Round: Hearts 4-0 Partick Thistle (Graham OG, Offiah, Shankland, Tagawa)

Hibernian

Second Round: Hibernian 2-1 Raith Rovers (Youan, Vente)

Aberdeen

Second Round: Stirling Albion 1-2 Aberdeen (Miovski, Clarkson)

When will Viaplay Cup semi-final tickets go on sale?

Full fixture details, including ticket info for both Viaplay Cup semi-finals will be released in due course. It remains to be seen whether the Scottish FA decide to split the ticket allocation evenly at 50/50 between both sets of supporters.