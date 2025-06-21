West Ham United are said to be plotting their move for the Rangers talent

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former scout has claimed that West Ham United are preparing to launch a bid for a key Rangers asset.

Russell Martin’s side will begin preparations for the new season next week after discovering their Premiership schedule. First up is a Champions League second round qualifier against Panathinaikos as they look to make their way to the lucrative league phase at UEFA’s top table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeping key assets about for that charge will be key and one of them is Hamza Igamane. He arrived at the club last summer and the Moroccan has proven an excellent find after coming in from AF FAR, that despite inconsistent form, has shown his potential fully through goals like his winner against Celtic at Parkhead. Former West Ham United scout Mick Brown claims to have been informed his ex club are getting set for a bid but there are some doubts over his Premier League suitability.

Hamza Igamane Rangers exit to West Ham United

He told Football Insider: “West Ham are about make a formal move for Igamane. They’ve had scouts up there watching him and he’s one of the names on their radar. But I’m told they’re not convinced he’s ready to make the step up to the Premier League. He’s looked impressive for Rangers at times, but he’s playing in a side which finished 17 points short of Celtic, so it’s a difficult one to judge.

“They’ll be looking at the scouts’ reports and comparing him to other options. Then, it could depend on the price, whether the other options are available, whether they saw things they don’t like when they were watching him, all of this. We know Potter wants to sign a new forward, but whether he fits the bill is uncertain. The decision has to be made based on everything they know about him.”

What Russell Martin has said about Rangers transfer business

Speaking to Sky on Friday, the new head coach said: “I don’t know (exact numbers), but I think we’ll have a few before the European game, that’s for sure. Everyone is working extremely hard. That’s what the bulk of the work has been the last week or so, identifying character and talent we want in the building that can add to this group and add to us culturally and performance-wise as well. I’m excited about the people we are starting to look at and hopefully will add.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Panathinaikos game is incredibly exciting. It is going to be an amazing atmosphere at Ibrox. People have said to me it is maybe the most difficult tie we could have got but if we want to compete in Europe, we’re going to have to beat some really good teams.

“We’ll be ready. We know what we’re working towards now, so we can have a good look at them but the work’s going to be about us, and making sure in the next three to four weeks the players understand what it’s going to take and they’re open to learning.