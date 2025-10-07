The 49ers and Rangers are hunting a new manager to take charge at Ibrox.

Paraag Marathe and Andrew Cavenagh have sent a message to Rangers fans after sacking Russell Martin - as the 49ers Leeds United stance provides a next boss hint.

49ers Enterprises and the US health insurance tycoon have admitted to an error in appointing the former Southampton boss, who has lasted just 123 days and left Rangers in the Premiership’s bottom six. Now the hunt is on for a new manager but there’s debate on whether they go for a methodical head coach or a pragmatic tactician.

Then there’s the question of how much time will be offered up but the 49ers appear to lean towards providing time to get things right, as pointed to by their stance on Daniel Farke at Leeds United. The American consortium also own the Premier League side, with key 49ers man Marathe the chairman at Elland Road and vice-chair at Ibrox, and it’s sparked reporting on how patient they’ll be with boss Farke after Martin’s firing.

How patient will 49ers be at Leeds United and Rangers?

Within that is a hidden hint over how much wiggle room the next Rangers manager will have, with a methodical mapping out of schedules underway at Leeds United. Leeds Live claim: “Sources have outlined to Leeds Live that board figures are impressed with the performances Farke has managed to produce from his side in the opening seven Premier League games. They note the last-gasp heartaches against Fulham and Bournemouth, where more points could have been tallied, but also acknowledge that there are more than 30 Premier League games still to play.

“Chiefs are realistic about the fixture list and the rough patches on the horizon. The period from late November into early December - Aston Villa at home, Manchester City away, Chelsea at home and Liverpool at home - is a particularly tough run. Estimated outlined trajectories have been mapped out, with season peaks and troughs based on the odds of getting points in respective fixtures. The decision-makers are adopting a rational approach about what to expect from these tougher games.

“And for that, they will not make any snap judgements based off of one or two losses alone in themselves, but rather the overall picture. Right now, Farke is answering some of the questions that were thrown at him post deadline day. Farke said avoiding the drop would be “difficult” without adding to his offensive options in the final days of the window but refused to dwell on the failure to do so, underlining it was his job to make it work. Club chiefs believe Leeds do have enough firepower to stay up.”

Paraag Marathe statement on next Rangers manager

Marathe has now provided an update on what comes next with regards Rangers’ next boss. He said in a joint statement with Cavenagh: “As you have seen by now, we are making a change at Rangers and have parted ways with Russell Martin, Matt Gill, and Mike Williamson with thanks for their hard work.

“When we took over the club this summer, we shared what we want to build for Rangers - to win trophies in Scotland and be able to compete at a high level in Europe. We know achieving these goals will take time, but our performances and results have not been good enough. We know you are frustrated - we are too. We did not get this right, and it’s our responsibility to fix it and get us back on track.

“A rigorous, thoughtful recruitment process is already underway, and we are treating it with the urgency it deserves. The two of us are deeply involved, and the evaluation will have our full attention until we are confident we have a leader with the character and skillset to deliver results. Moving forward, we are fully confident in our players, who possess the talent and determination to succeed.

“At the same time, a great deal of important work is progressing across the club, building out a stable leadership and football structure under Patrick and Kevin’s guidance, advancing detailed plans aligned with our long-term strategy, and beginning the early stages of investment planning for Ibrox. Your focus will rightly be what is happening on the pitch, but this work also matters, and it will help lay the foundation for success in the future.

“Change is never easy. But we are not deterred by hard work - in fact we see a great opportunity ahead. The season is not over and we have plenty to play for in all four competitions. Together we are committed to delivering the performances and results that you can be proud of. Your loyalty to this club, through thick and thin, is something we do not take for granted. We see the effort and emotion you put into supporting Rangers, and it drives us every day. We intend to earn your trust, because we all share the same goal - restoring success to Rangers. Andrew & Paraag.”