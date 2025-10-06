The Scotland assistant coach was a former team-mate of Martin at club and international level

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Naismith has branded Rangers decision to part ways with head coach Russell Martin’s after just 17 games as “sad” but in keeping with modern football.

The former Southampton boss was sacked last night shortly after being forced to escape another furious fan protest via police escort following the Light Blues’ 1-1 Premiership draw at Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers head into the latest international break sitting eighth in the league table with just one win in seven matches and 11 points behind leaders Hearts.

Scotland assistant coach Naismith, who played alongside Martin at Norwich City and for the national team, expressed sympathy for the Englishman but reckons it’s become the norm in modern-day football.

Asked for his reaction to the news, the former Hearts boss stated: “From a personal point of view it’s sad, it’s disappointing. I’ve been there, I understand it and it’s not nice. It’s not nice when it happens to any manager losing their job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the way football is, that’s the way it is. But it’s the results that I’ve written and that’s ultimately what football clubs are led by. Like I said, that’s the world we’re living in at the moment.

“I think every manager in that position feels as if they need time. But results dictate everything. As I said, that’s it. You need to make sure you get them quickly while you’re trying to make changes. You see it all over the world now, that is the norm. So yeah, it’s football.”

Naismith: ‘It’s uncomfortable to see’ managers lose their jobs

The toxicity which surrounded Martin’s ill-fated 123-day reign increased at the Falkirk Stadium on Sunday, with ex-Gers frontman Naismith adding: “Again, I think it has become normal. I don’t think anybody really likes seeing it, it’s uncomfortable to see.

“But I do think everybody in football has an understanding of it. We’re fortunate in our country that we’ve got great passion, we’ve got a fighting spirit. I think there’s no clearer evidence than that than the national team getting to the Euros twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t want to take that away, but you have an understanding that it’s a job, it’s people, it’s individuals, that part of it. As I said, it’s uncomfortable to see, and you don’t want that as much as you want that passion.”

Quizzed on whether the abuse Martin had to contend with from angry supporters would put him of returning to management in the future, Naismith replied: “For me, no. I think that's one of the things as a manager, certainly when I was a manager, that's the closest I've ever felt to being a player.

“I think that's what ignites that inside you. That feeling you have before games as a player, you want to go and make an impact, make a difference, is the thing that does put you into management. Because you love it. That's the main driver, you feel you can make a difference. Because all the harder side of the job and how it takes over your life is the less enjoyable part."