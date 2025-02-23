The 49ers have had the possible Rangers powerbroker in their ranks for many a year.

It’s been another desperate weekend for Rangers but fans are clinging onto the hope of an American dream lurking around the corner.

St Mirren recorded back to back victories in the Premiership over Philippe Clement’s men on Saturday during a 2-0 success at Ibrox. Coming hot off the heels of defeat to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup, the heat is well and truly on boss Philippe Clement heading into the final straight of the season.

In the background and very much at the forefront of discussion discourse, a takeover of the Ibrox club involving San Francisco 49ers' investment wing is expected to be completed before the start of next season. After years of Celtic dominance, it has reignited fresh hope that silverware in plentiful supply could return to Govan.

Paraag Marathe, who is chairman of Leeds United chairman and a key force behind 49ers Enterprises who own the Elland Road club plus are the investment wing of the 49ers NFL franchise, is a key man in the prospective Rangers revolution.

What do the 49ers say about him?

A man of much influence across a couple of major sporting organisations, the NFL team say Marathe is a key figure when it comes to contracts and salary, with football analytics also in his remit. Contracts are something Rangers have been criticised for in recent times with a player trading model failing to bring in much revenue, so the club will hope to tap into Marathe’s expertise if he does come on board.

The 49ers bio on the possible incoming Rangers powerbroker’s role and what they think of him reads: “Paraag Marathe is in his 24th year with the 49ers, currently serving as both President of 49ers Enterprises & Executive Vice President of Football Operations. On the football side, Marathe continues in his long-respected role as the team's chief contract negotiator and salary cap architect, while overseeing the team's football analytics department, among other football duties.

“He is responsible for the 49ers compliance with the NFL's collective bargaining agreement and works alongside general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan on all aspects of the club's football operations. Marathe also co-chairs the NFL's Future of Football Committee.

Leeds United role

Marathe has also previously discussed how hands on he gets at Leeds United amid 49ers Enterprises involvement at Elland Road, and again the contract issues at Rangers have hope attached to them for rectification. He told the Leeds United podcast in 2023: “I've been the head negotiator, I still am. I've been the president and chief exec of a team, I have built a stadium, and I have hired coaches.

“I have been through the troughs and I have been to the peak of mountains or almost peaks of mountains in sport. I have seen it all and I have been through it all in sports so I have a particular empathy for everybody's job that I think is going to serve me well.

“Just take the football negotiations piece. Okay, it took a long time for us to get approvals but to our supporters at Leeds, just know this is my lifeblood, this is my wheelhouse, this is what I do. I am negotiating contracts in my sleep at the 49ers for a long time.

“To jump in and lend a hand with players and agents...yeah the ball is shaped differently and the sport is different but the agent game and the player game, it's very much the same. And that's what I made a name for myself in the American sports, a lot of the same things I am going to be able to apply and it just differentiates me from any other chairman."