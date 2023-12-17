Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tavernier's acrobatic volley at the back post - his 115th goal of the club - clinched Rangers a 1-0 victory over the Dons and meant the right-back completed the set of domestic trophies, having previously lifted the Scottish Cup and Premiership title in his time at Ibrox.

And Dessers admitted his team mate's winner underlined his importance to the team, just as he did when scoring a brace in the 3-1 semi-final win over Hearts last month.

The forward admitted: "He’s a living legend at this club. Today again he shows he can provide these moments. Like in the semi-final and again now in the final. He’s an amazing player and an amazing captain. I’m really happy that I get to play alongside him."

Dessers - one of several players to come in for plenty of criticism from supporters after a sluggish start to his Gers career - was thrilled to cap off a memorable week by sealing silverware at the national stadium. The Nigerian netted a crucial goal against Real Betis in Spain on Thursday and believes his recent upturn in form has left him feeling in a better place.

"I think the turnaround came already when the new gaffer came in. My performances since then are getting better. This week has been a really important week for me and I’m really happy that I’m here with a medal and a trophy.

"This just gives us more energy to keep going, keep pushing and want even more. We have to enjoy this. It’s been a while since Rangers won this League Cup so we have to enjoy this moment with the team, the staff and the fans. It has to give us a mental boost for a busy month coming up.