Who is Hamza Igamane? Rangers 'close in' on £1.5m deal for Moroccan striker
Rangers are said to be closing in on a deal for Moroccan star Hamza Igamane as Philippe Clement looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season. The Gers have already been pretty bold in the transfer market, snapping up Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala, and they are not done there.
KoraMaroc report that Rangers are in talks with FAR Rabat over Igamane, who netted seven times last season. Clement will want more fire power next season, but the club must also look to the future, and signing young players will save them money down the line. The bid for Igamane is said to be worth just £1.5million, which could prove a bargain for a Morocco under-23s star down the line.
Who is Hamza Igamane?
Hamza Igamane is a 21-year-old centre-forward who currently plays for FAR Rabat, who compete in the Botola Pro Inwi, the top level of Moroccan football. The youngster is a one-club man currently having come through Rabat’s academy.
In the season just gone, Igamane scored seven goals and assisted six across 23 appearances spanning all competitions. Those competitions included the CAF Champions League, where he made two outings. As things stand, the striker is under contract with his current club until 2026.
The manager factor
A Rangers day may be more likely this summer with FAR Rabat potentially losing their Tunisian manager Nasreddine Nabi. Nabi has said recently: “The South African offer was not the only one, but rather I received several offers. But I will have a meeting with the team (Rabat) president (Mohamed Haramou) to talk about this issue. I am currently focusing on the cup semi-final match against Maghreb Fez. I tried to raise the morale of the players and told them that there is still a chance to win [the Throne Cup].”
