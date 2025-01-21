Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The football legend has put a question the way of Rangers ahead of battle against Man United.

A former World Cup and Premier League winner has posed a question for Rangers to answer against Manchester United this Thursday.

The Light Blues head to Old Trafford this midweek in league phase action in the Europa League. Turmoil is engulfing the Red Devils again under new head coach Ruben Amorim as they toil in the Premier League, most recently beat by Brighton on home soil.

Emmanuel Petit won the World Cup with France and the Premier League at Arsenal during his playing career, on punditry duties with Jamie Carragher for Chelsea vs Wolves. The topic of Manchester United came up and with it, he put a question the way of the Premiership side from Glasgow.

He was asked about Brighton’s record at Old Trafford, an arena in which they have won in three consecutive seasons. And Petit fired back with a brutal question posed ahead of Rangers’ visit . He responded: “The question is who cannot beat Manchester United? This is the main question.”

It left Liverpool legend Carragher in fits of laughter but Petit was then reminded that his former side Arsenal were defeated by the Red Devils in the FA Cup, but that has turned into another sign of encouragement for Rangers. He added: “That can be something very difficult to cope with as a manager.

“If you think they are only there for cup reasons then there is a problem. Manchester United, I mean we know what type of club Brighton are. Not really (a surprise result).

“I didn’t expect Man United to be the best team on the pitch but show the personality and character you showed against Liverpool for example.”

Rangers have had strong success in the Europa League in recent seasons, making the final in 2022. They held Tottenham at Ibrox before the turn of the year and have also recorded an impressive win over Nice earlier in this competition.