The former Hoops and Scotland star believes the pressure is still on Van Bronckhorst despite a return to winning ways at the weekend.

Kris Commons believes Giovanni van Bronckhorst is a “million miles away” from being deemed a successful Rangers manager, despite remaining hot on the heels of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

The Ibrox club have struggled for consistency in terms of performances and have been comprehensively outclassed on their return to the Champions League after a 12-year absence.

Rangers' John Lundstram (centre) scores to make it 2-0 to Rangers with a deflected header.

Commons reckons the Light Blues vulnerability and fragile confidence at present could lead to another major collapse when faced with a higher level of opposition.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Commons said: “It’s one thing surviving as a manager by digging out the odd result and keeping your head above water, but that’s never going to be enough when you manage one half of the Old Firm. You always have to prosper.

“Right now, Giovanni van Bronckhorst is a million miles away from doing that. For a Rangers boss to be successful, you are expected to win the league. You are held to a standard which is almost impossibly high at all times. Yet you know all of that the minute you sign on the dotted line.

“If you don’t deliver on all fronts then questions will always be asked. One unconvincing win at Motherwell doesn’t change any of that. The wider picture is that of a team that can go to pieces at any moment against better opposition.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst cuts a dejected figure in the Rangers dugout.

“There’s just no excuse for the manner of that 7-1 defeat to Liverpool last Wednesday. Listen, it’s not easy when you are winning most of your games domestically against wasteful opponents and are suddenly facing a side which is filled with world-class players.

“If the same scoreline had happened at Anfield, it would have been more understandable. But at home, you have to feel you have half a chance. It’s all very well people saying that Rangers were playing Elgin ten years ago. But five months ago, they were in the Europa League final.

“They beat Champions League quality sides like Borussia Dortmund to get there. So you can’t have it both ways.”

Rangers have been plauged by injuries in recent months with up to EIGHT first-team stars absent for Sunday’s clash at Fir Park.

Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, Ryan Jack, Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe are all currently sidelined, while summer arrival John Souttar will not feature until after the World Cup.

Commons insists Van Bronckhorst cannot use their mounting list of injury problems as an excuse behind their form and even singled out ex-Hearts centre-back Souttar for criticism.

He stated: “Every club gets them. You have to assume they will happen. I’m sorry, but John Souttar is no great loss. I just don’t think he would have made any difference to Rangers. He’s just not going to solve any issues in the SPFL let alone Europe.