Ryan Jack looks set to be offered a new Rangers deal after boss Michael Beale confirmed he’s held conversations with the midfielder who “sets the standard” at Ibrox.

The Scotland international is one of a number of first-team players out of contract at the end of the season. Beale admitted recently that club officials have yet to offer any player a contract extension but the former QPR manager has dropped a major hint that Jack will be one star in line for proposed new terms - insisting he remains a part of his long-term plans.

The injury-plagued 31-year-old excelled in the midfield engine room during the Light Blues 4-1 Premiership win over Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday and Beale outlines his leadership skills as a key component required going forward as they prepare for a significant summer squad re-vamp.

Beale said: “A fit Ryan Jack is an excellent player and I thought he was fantastic in midweek. I have to manage him at times to make sure he’s fit and available. He doesn’t like that because he trains the way he plays and he wants to play every week.

“But he sets the standard for us and Ryan is certainly a player I want to work with moving forward at the club. He’s a fine footballer and the only thing that has stopped him going even further are the injury spells he’s had.

“Every manager who has worked with him at Rangers, Aberdeen and Scotland has always had him as a key part of their changing room. We’ve had a couple of conversations already. Like most players, he wants his future sorted out.

“If there wasn’t a change of manager mid-season, maybe oone or two things would have been sorted out. But it’s right that I’ve taken time to look, assess and see where the group is at. I had to see the scale of change I want.

“From the boy I met in 201, to the one I worked with during Steven Gerrard’s time here, to the one I came back to - the way he’s flourished as a player and the level he’s been able to play at - it’s been fantastic to see Ryan’s journey. Injuries have held him back.

“It’s now just about making sure he stays healthy for himself because it must have been difficult for him to miss the amount of football he has at times. He’s a young father and that helps you mature. The experience he’s had for Rangers and Scotland at European and international level has helped grow his understanding of the game.”

Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Filip Helander, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Steven Davis all face uncertain futures at Rangers, while a decision is yet to be made on whether to take up the hefty option-to-buy clause for Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman.

Beale reiterated he won’t be afraid to wield the axe this summer and bring in new additions that will help to move the club into a new era.

Speaking ahead of their Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Raith Rovers on Sunday, the Englishman said: “It’s important we build a strong club and don’t live in the past. I’ve said all along there will be a 25 per-cent turnover naturally. Then if we decide to sell one or two, we’ll replace like for like in terms of position. I don’t want to put a number on it but this is a significant number.

“Everyone can see that, in terms of reducing the squad size and upscaling in quality. We must cut the cord from the past. There have been deja vu moments in the last few weeks, some issues and meetings we had before at the same stage when we were building.

