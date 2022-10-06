The Scottish FA will honour the Class of 1972 with an iconic walk-out and mural unveiling before the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off against Austria at the National Stadium.

Scotland’s first-ever women’s national team will join Rachel Corsie and Co in an emotional walk-out at Hampden before the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off tie to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the inaugural international match in 1972.

The Ravenscraig Pioneers have been invited as guests of honour for the match against Austria as part of the Scottish FA’s 150th anniversary celebrations of the national game.

Led by Elsie Cook, the then secretary of the Scottish Women’s Football Association (SWFA) – who organised the first ever match, against England in Greenock – the 1972 team, including Scottish Football Museum Hall of Famer, Rose Reilly, will be introduced to the crowd before kick-off and join the SWNT for the national anthem.

SWNT Mural outside of Hampden Park during a Scotland Women's National Team training session at Hampden Park, on October 05, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Reilly met the squad at the Scottish FA training headquarters at Oriam, during the build-up to the match.

Some caps were presented in 2019 but due to Covid, other players have had to wait until this evening. Those players will receive their retrospective caps from that momentous fixture from Scottish FA President, Rod Petrie.

An SWNT Icons mural will also be unveiled outside the West Stand before kick-off, acknowledging the contributions of some of the most decorated SWNT players from the past 50 years.

Reilly, arguably Scotland’s greatest-ever player, will join Ifeoma Dieke, who played 123 times for Scotland, Julie Fleeting, SWNT’s all-time top goalscorer with 116 goals in 121 appearances, and Erin Cuthbert, who became the first player to score for Scotland in a major tournament, in the UEFA Women’s EURO 2017.

Scottish FA President Rod Petrie: “It is an honour to welcome the Ravenscraig Pioneers to Hampden Park, the home of all of Scottish football. I am sure their presence here tonight will be another source of inspiration to the team ahead of this important match.

It is entirely appropriate that this is the first milestone commemorated as part of the Association’s 150th celebration of our national game. It is also my pleasure thank the Ravenscraig Pioneers for the determination and fortitude shown: qualities that have helped women’s football grow across the globe.

“As the women’s game in Scotland continues to break new boundaries, it is only fitting that we use the backdrop of a huge fixture for our national side this evening to acknowledge and celebrate the hard-work and sacrifice of those that blazed the trail 50 years ago.”

Rose Reilly, Scotland Women’s National Team legend and one of the Ravenscraig Pioneers: “This week I had the pleasure of watching training at Oriam where I was made to feel so welcome by this special group of players and coaching staff.

First minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon MSP, with ex Scotland player Rose Reilly (R), during the Women’s International Friendly between Scotland and Jamaica at Hampden Park on May 28, 2019

“It was a really moving experience and when I pulled on that Scotland kit, it felt like I was home.

“It’s been a long journey but it’s all been worthwhile to see our girls playing at Hampden Park in a World Cup Play-off in front of thousands of passionate supporters.

“It’s going to be an emotional moment meeting up with my fellow team-mates who created history, but most of all l will be thinking of the ones who are no longer with us.”