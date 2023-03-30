Scotland fans given second chance to grab sell out 150th anniversary jersey

Scotland Supporters Club members will have the first chance to purchase the limited edition kit

There was much anger and frustration when it was revealed that the new jersey released to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Scottish Football Association would cost supporters a whopping £90.

Although they received much criticism, the limited edition jersey sold out instantly as the Tartan Army faithful flocked to buy it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans who are members of the Scotland Supporters Club had the first chance to purchase boxed editions of the top from 9am this morning (March 30).

Lyndon Dykes says he been determined to be a striker Scotland "want and need" from his very first camp. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

As part of the deal, they will also receive a 15% discount which still makes it a rather expensive buy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve Clarke’s side first wore the strip in their opening match of Euro 2024 qualification against Cyprus at the weekend in the 3-0 victory thanks to goals from John McGinn and a brace from Scott McTominay who was also the hero against Spain.

JD Sports are currently working on opportunities to re-stock and will hope to have more strips before the international friendly against England in September. A spokesperson said last week: “We have seen strong demand for the Scotland 150th anniversary kit. We are working hard to ensure as many customers as possible can buy these anniversary shirts in store or online. JD is proud to be the exclusive retailer of the SFA.”

Advertisement

Advertisement