The former Norwich City No.1 finds himself well down the pecking order at the City Ground

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland star Angus Gunn revealed he has already held crunch talks with former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou over his World Cup dream.

And the frustrated Nottingham Forest goalkeeper admits a quickfire January exit from he City Ground could be in the offing as he looks to get more game time under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old agreed a one-year deal with Forest at the start of the season after ending his four-year stay as Norwich City No.1 over the summer. But he hasn’t played a single first-team minute after being given some false promises by ex-boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Postecoglou has opted to stick with first-choice shot-stopper Matz Sels and new Brazilian recruit John Victor in a recent League Cup tie against Swansea City, with no place for Gunn in the matchday squad.

Angus Gunn opens up on relationship with former Celtic boss

Despite finding himself out in the cold at present, Gunn has confirmed he has spoken to under-pressure boss Postecoglou about his situation.

“Yeah, I've spoken to him” he declared. “He's not been in that long and we've had a lot of games in that short space of time. But I have had a chat with him and let him know of my situation and the upcoming World Cup potentially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going into January and seeing what my situation is going to be. We've had an open discussion . That went well and we're just looking at the short term now. We’ll see what happens. First of all, these two games for Scotland and then back at the club, just game by game.

“The Europa League squad was named before Ange came in, so I wasn't in that. You can look at it both ways.

“But I've really enjoyed it (working under Ange). It's always difficult when results on the pitch aren't going for you. I think there was a lot of pressure on him, unjustifiably probably, because if you look at the games, we've performed pretty well.

“We’ve not been getting that sort of luck you need in football. Sometimes it happens like that. I think performance-wise we've actually been doing pretty well and not many people look at that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus Gunn vows to keep grinding amid lack of minutes at club level

Gunn has been selected by national team boss Steve Clarke once again for the upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header at home to Greece and Belarus after playing a starring role in back-to-back clean sheets to open the campaign last month.

Even though he isn’t getting regular minutes at club level, he is determined to keep his head down and overcome a minor bump in the road.

Gunn confessed: “At the end of the day, you can't really do anything about it. I don't know whether it's positive or negative. You never know because you're not going to find out.

“It's something players and managers go through in their career, ups and downs and bad patches. The only way you can get through that is keeping your head down and working hard.”