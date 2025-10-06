Tension remains ongoing between Celtic fans and the Parkhead board after Sunday’s last-gasp 3-2 victory over Motherwell

Brendan Rodgers is well aware all is not well at Celtic right now - but he is doing everything possible to ensure the situation doesn’t unravel any further.

The Hoops boss is experienced enough to know how to deal with unrest taking place off the field and doesn’t need anyone to inform him about the current issues with his squad on the back of a dismal transfer window.

It hasn’t been an easy work environment for the Northern Irishman in recent weeks amid fan fury, protests and banner displays against the board. Even a mis-placed pass has drawn loud boos of late.

So the fact that it took 92 minutes to see off Motherwell on Sunday, after being pushed to the limit by an opponent who had looked good value to secure at least a share of the spoils, will have done little to ease much of the built-up frustration around Parkhead.

However, one thing Daizen Maeda’s injury-time header did do was prevent things from becoming toxic.

On the club’s current situation, Rodgers said: “I see myself as trying to see if we can pull it together on the pitch, which can help unify everything. Because it's what Celtic is about. Celtic is that feeling. And clearly the feeling isn't quite right across the club.

“It's not right. However, on the pitch you have to win and you have to continue to win. And that’s why I'm so proud of the players. When we went 2-1 down, a couple of misplaced passes, you need to hold your nerve and deal with pressure.

“And the players found that calmness and found that ability to create the opportunities. Then eventually one goes in for us. It’s amazing for the supporters. Because even though we've only lost once this season so far, it's still been a challenging summer to this point. But that's for them and it's for them to enjoy that. Because we thoroughly deserved it.

“I think that's all part of the experience here for those guys to understand. “The guys who have been around know the difficulties and the pressures that are there. It’s that feeling that you get.

“That's what Celtic is. And to win a game against a team that's very well coached in how they play, that was a really good win for us. And it will give them a huge boost.”

Daizen Maeda praised for answering Celtic’s SOS call

Versatile attacker Maeda sent the champions into the international break in a better frame of mind by nodding home right at the death - just a few weeks on from revealing he was blocked from leaving the club in the latter stages of the summer window.

The 27-year-old allowed his form to nosedive in the weeks that followed, but to his credit, he has refused to chuck in the towel after being asked to cover a variety of positions in Celtic’s quest for answers.

“He just deserves so much credit,” Rodgers said. “This is a guy that I'd seen before I came in here, then for over two years now, he's given his heart and soul to this club.

"Everything that happened in the summer is well-documented and that's not easy. If it affects a player like him, then you know how deep it goes. But he's still turned up every day. He's playing in probably the third [favourite] position if you asked him, because we have a gap on that side. He's just got on with it.

“You see the difference the minute he comes over. His pressing, the intensity, everything changes for him. I just felt he's the type that can nick you a goal. He gets in with a nice little move and he gets the goal.

“I’m so, so happy for him and his family because he's given so much to this club and he will continue to do that.”

Brendan Rodgers backs £4.5m summer signing to launch Hoops career after slow start

Maeda’s late winner came from a perfectly weighted cross from £4.5 million signing Michel-Ange Balikwisha. And Rodgers is convinced the Belgian winger can now kick-start his Hoops career having flattered to deceive since his arrival from Royal Antwerp.

“Yes, you need to feel something in the game,” he added. “It's not easy for these guys coming in to play for Celtic.

“Celtic’s great when you look from the outside and see trophies, big games and European football. It all looks great. Then you actually come in and realise the expectation here and what you need to do every single day of your life. Then you have to produce on match day.

“I think for him, it's all been a wee bit of a blur. But I'm sure over time he'll prove to be a really good player here. And his little body work to let the ball run across and a great cross in for Daizen to finish will be fantastic for him.”

Rodgers still to decide which position to play Daizen Maeda

Question marks remain over where Balikwisha will fit into the team. And the same could be said for match-winner Maeda, who hasn’t looked comfortable on the right-hand side.

It’s a dilemma that Rodgers admits might take a little longer to figure out. Asked if the Japanese speedster will continue to play on that flank, Rodgers responded: “I don't really know.

“There's no doubt, left side and middle are where his strength lies. For me, it’s the continuous job of looking to find the solutions. Normally over the course of pre-season, you're finding out all these things and then you arrive into your season and you're ready.

"We haven't been able to do that, so you're having to find out within the games themselves because we're playing midweek games so there's hardly any training. That's something I needed to see in this period of games, which I have done, and now we can go forward from there.”