The draw took place on Monday night and it has produced some intriguing glamour ties

The Scottish Cup fourth round draw has produced some eye-catching clashes as all 32 remaining clubs discovered their fate - with Scottish Premiership teams entering the competition.

Scottish golfer Ewen Ferguson - a two-time winner on the DP World Tour this year - conducted the draw alongside BBC Sport Scotland presenter Jane Lewis following the conclusion of Ayr United’s 1-0 win over Pollok.

Advertisement

Clubs from various levels of the Scottish pyramid are still represented, with Darvel, Drumchapel United, Stirling University and Linlithgow Rose all enjoying a fairytale run to this stage of the tournament.

The Scottish Cup trophy (Photo: SNS Group)

Holders Rangers, who defeated Hearts in the final at Hampden Park last season, will be looking to retain the historic trophy under their new manager Michael Beale who was appointed on Monday night. The Light Blues will return to McDiarmid Park after being paired with fellow top-flight side St Johnstone - the venue of their 2-1 domestic defeat last month which saw angry fans stage a protest outside the stadium opposing recently dismissed boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Scottish Cup remains the only domestic piece of silverware Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has yet to win during his time in Glasgow after steering the Parkhead club to a league and League Cup double last term. The Hoops will be obvious favourites to reach the latter stages and have been handed a home tie against Championship outfit Greenock Morton in the fourth round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

St Mirren, who reached the quarter-finals last season, will face a tricky encounter against Dundee at the SMiSA Stadium, who suffered relegation from the Premiership last year.

Partick Thistle will hope to repeat their League Cup heroics by progressing into the last-16. After knocking out Kelty Hearts in the previous round on Saturday, Ian McCall’s Jags will take on another League One side in the shape of Dunfermline Athletic at Firhill.

West of Scotland outfit Drumchapel - making their debut in the competition - shocked League One FC Edinburgh 1-0 on Saturday. Their reward is a lengthy trip north to face Elgin City.

Advertisement

An Edinburgh Derby showdown between Hibernian and Hearts at Easter Road was the first tie drawn from the hat, while other notable ties include Darvel’s exciting home draw against Premiership’s third-placed side Aberdeen.

Stirling University created history when they became the first ever university outfit to reach the fourth round and they will visit Tannadice Park to take on Dundee United.

Advertisement

Ties will be played on the weekend of January 21.

Fourth Round draw in full: