Few would deny that the Scottish Premiership has, once again, become a duopoly.

Rangers, second in the league and six points behind leaders Celtic, following their 2-1 loss at Ibrox last weekend, are still 19 points ahead of third-placed Hearts.

It might have taken a little while for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side to get back up to speed after their years in the lower league wilderness, but the Govan outfit are fighting their Parkhead rivals for domestic honours once again.

The Light Blues are also pushing for European silverware, having reached the quarter final stage of the Europa League.

Celtic, meanwhile, after a tough 2020/21 campaign which saw hopes of ten-in-a-row bid slip through their fingers, have been revitalised under the management of Ange Postecoglou.

So it is no surprise that, according to Transfermarkt, the two Glasgow sides dominate the list of the most valuable starting XI in the league, with four players representing Celtic and seven Rangers.

Here are the 11 players who make up the most valuable starting XI in the Scottish Premiership.

GK - Joe Hart

The former Manchester City, Burnley and Tottenham goalkeeper is between the posts in this starting eleven.

The Celtic No.1 is estimated to be worth £1.62 million, ahead of Rangers keeper Allan McGregor (£450k).

34-year-old Hart brings a wealth of experience to Ange Postecoglou’s team, including two Premier League-winning medals from his time at the Etihad. He was even praised by goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon earlier this week.

RB - James Tavernier

Perhaps it’s no surprise that the Rangers captain would take the right-back slot, with an estimated value of £6.3 million.

The 30-year-old was brought to Ibrox in the summer of 2015 as part of Mark Warburton’s mini-revolution, which got the Ibrox club out of the Championship.

Since then Tavernier has notched an impressive amount of goals and assists, setting up 12 to date in the Scottish Premiership this season.

CB - Christopher Jullien and Connor Goldson

Both clubs are represented in the centre back slots - although the choice of Jullien might be surprising.

While the Frenchman (£4.95m) was one of Celtic’s best players before suffering a long-term injury in 2020, he didn’t make a single appearance in 2021, and is yet to start this year.

In that time, Carl Starfelt (£3.6m) and Spurs loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers (£2.7m), who picked up the man of the match award for his performance in Sunday’s Old Firm derby, have formed a strong defensive partnership.

Goldson’s (£7.2m) appearance in the team is less of a surprise. He has been a mainstay in the Rangers defence since his arrival at Ibrox in 2018.

LB - Borna Barisic

The 29-year-old Croatian full-back might have lost his place in the Rangers starting line-up to Calvin Bassey, but he makes the most valuable XI here.

Barisic (£5.4m) has been a regular on the bench since his disastrous first-half performance against Celtic in February.

Greg Taylor, who has established himself as first choice left-back for Celtic, is valued at £1.58m.

CM - Callum McGregor and Joe Aribo

It’s no surprise that Celtic captain McGregor (£6.75m) makes the list. He came through the Parkhead youth system and has taken on the armband following club legend Scott Brown’s departure, often bossing the midfield area.

Joe Aribo (£9m) has been one of the success stories during Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s short spell in the Rangers dugout.

The Nigerian has been pushed forward and is contributing more in attack - a more progressive role than when he first arrived at Ibrox.

CAM - Ianis Hagi

The Romanian midfielder, son of the Real Madrie and Barcelona great Gheorghe, had become a big part of Rangers attack before suffering a season-ending knee injury in January.

Despite that setback, he’s still seen as one for the future. Transfermarkt seem to agree, giving him a value of £6.3m.

Tom Rogic, who dominated the Old Firm clash at the weekend, grabbing a goal and proving a constant nuisance until his substitution, is valued at just £1.35m.

LW - Ryan Kent

Another player who might pique the interest of clubs down south is Ryan Kent. The former Liverpool man is arguably Rangers best attacker, with his performances in Europe standing out. He has the second highest value in the Scottish Premiership, with a £12.6 million tag.

Celtic’s Japanese star Kyogo Furuhashi, selected as a left winger on Transfermarkt, is valued as £4.95m, with his Portuguese teammate Felipe Jota valued the same.

RW - Amad Diallo

The highest-valued player in the Scottish Premiership is Amad Diallo - yes, the winger who currently can’t get a look-in to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

The Ivory Coast international made a striking first impression against Ross County, scoring a goal just minutes into his debut, but has done little of note since.

His £16.2m value might be more a reflection of his age - at 19 there’s always time to improve - and the fact that Manchester United paid a reported £37 million to Atalanta for his services (when he had made just a few first team appearances for the Italian side).

ST - Alfredo Morelos

Morelos has been ruled out for the season after having surgery on a thigh injury. His £11.7 million value reflects the fact that Rangers do not have any striker as effective as him.

Like Kent, he has performed well in the league since his arrival in Scotland, but it’s his performances in Europe which have earned him that value.