South Korea international Cho Gue-sung has opened up on his decision to reject a move to Celtic earlier this year.

The 25-year-old reportedly caught the eye of former Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou when he scored twice in South Korea’s 3-2 defeat against Ghana in the group stages of last year’s World Cup Finals in Qatar.

A move early in the January transfer window was mooted across the media but Cho opted against a move to Celtic Park and remained at Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors before eventually joining Danish club FC Midtjylland in a £2.6m deal during the summer transfer window.

Cho revealed he had interest from England and Scotland after his World Cup heroics but revealed the reason why he snubbed those offers to move to Denmark.

He told The Athletic: “In the winter transfer window, there were many offers from a lot of different clubs, but I waited until the summer. There were several unofficial offers, from England and Scotland. But once I made my decision, I stuck with it.

"I wasn’t afraid of the media attention, but I only wanted to focus on football. I wanted a club where I would start in every game. I was sure that Midtjylland could offer me that. Midtjylland was the most interested, so that’s why I picked them.”

Former Rangers star released as club suffers historic relegation

Alfredo Morelos has been officially released by Brazilian club Santos after they were relegated for the first time in their 111-year history.

Alfredo Morelos could be on his way to a fresh challenge once more.

The Colombia international became a popular figure during his time at Rangers, scoring 124 goals in 269 appearances in all competitions and helping The Gers become Premiership champions and Scottish Cup winners during a six-year stay at Ibrox.

He left Rangers at the end of last season when his contract came to a close and joined Santos in September as they fought what would become an unsuccessful battle against relegation from the top tier of the Brazilian game.