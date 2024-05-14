Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian McCall is hoping to guide Clyde to promotion next season

Clyde boss Ian McCall has already kick started his ambitious summer rebuild with a move for ex-Rangers academy graduate Jordan Houston.

The 24-year-old right-back joins on a two-year deal which comes into effect once his current deal at Queen of the South expires, according to reports from the Daily Record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Houston was a product of the Gers academy who made his professional debut during a Scottish Cup triumph over Cowdenbeath in 2019. He won eight caps for Scotland at U19 level and was initially seen as one for the future, but after a successful loan spell at Ayr United, Rangers opted to release the youngster as he completed a permanent move to Somerset Park.

He spent three years of his career with the Honest Man before completing a move to join Queen of the South. However, after just one year with the League One outfit he has opted to drop down a division to link up with McCall, who recently committed his long-term future to the struggling side.

McCall, who took the Bully Wee job in November, is adamant that his side will be competing at the top end of the table next term.

The ex-Rangers midfielder, who has been in management since 1997, told reporters: “As I said immediately after the Elgin match, a lot of things weren’t right throughout the club, and not just on the playing side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That wasn’t me putting pressure on anyone and the chairman knew all of these things too.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day and we know it’s a long-term project; the club have been able to facilitate a lot of things that we want to do. With that in mind myself, Neil and Mark are all absolutely thrilled to stay and that’s what we wanted all along.

“Our immediate target for the new season is to finish in the top four.

“If you finish there you can either be champions or go up via the playoffs, and we want to achieve that promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t want another season like the last one, it was incredibly tough physically and mentally and we are determined to kick on with the form we’ve shown recently.

“The next three months are incredibly important as we look to build a team the fans can get behind and enjoy the football shown on the park.

“The type of football I enjoy the most is simply winning and we want to make it a season to remember for all the right reasons.”

McCall went on to praise the quality of Houston and added: “I’m very pleased to welcome Jordan to the club. I signed him on loan at Ayr, and then Mark Kerr signed him permanently, so he’s a player the coaching staff know a lot about.